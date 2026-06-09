Students said that they could not log in to the exam system on June 4.

ITE exam system crashes during assessment, students purportedly sent home after 2 hours of waiting

Students at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) encountered technical difficulties when the exam system crashed during an assessment on June 4.

A netizen who identified themselves as an ITE College East student posted about the incident in the SGExams subreddit on the same day.

The student recalled waking up at 6am and reporting to the exam venue at 8.30am for an assessment which was scheduled to begin at 9am.

“Then we were told to log in by the invigilator, and that’s when all of the chaos started: The IAS (integrated assessment system) crashed, and nobody could log in,” the student wrote.

They added that they waited in the exam venue for two hours before invigilators told them that the exam would be postponed by a week, as the system was down across multiple ITE campuses.

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Studying efforts ‘wasted’: Student

Another ITE College East student, who wished to be known as Eagle, said that she was sitting for a Food Safety and Hygiene exam worth 50 per cent of her final grade.

The student, who is pursuing a Higher Nitec in Applied Food Science, said that she and her classmates first thought it was a minor technical issue.

“We were informed of the gravity of the situation, that every campus was affected, after waiting for an hour plus,” she recalled.

The student added that they were dismissed after waiting an additional hour.

When asked how she felt about the situation, she replied: “Frustrated as I felt that all my effort studying the previous weeks was wasted and still had to revise for another exam.”

In the comments section of the Reddit post, several netizens said they had similar experiences, while others suggested using hard-copy exams instead.

“Everyone was just sleeping or tearing up the cardboard partitions just to bide time. We cheered when we were finally released, lecturers next door clapped too,” one netizen said.

Examinations proceeding using printed scripts: ITE

In response to Stomp’s queries, an ITE spokesperson confirmed that the educational institution experienced a technical issue affecting online examinations on June 4, which caused students to encounter difficulties accessing the system. Those affected would be taking rescheduled examinations on June 11.

“We are working with the vendor to resolve the issue. In the interim, all examinations from June 5 onwards are proceeding as scheduled using printed scripts,” the spokesperson added.

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