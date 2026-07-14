The man pleaded guilty on July 13 to one count of using criminal force.

Irish passenger fined $1,000 for assaulting duty manager at Changi Airport after drinking 5 bottles of alcohol

An Irish transit passenger who grabbed a Changi Airport duty manager by the collar and struck him in the face after downing five bottles of alcohol was fined $1,000.

Taylor Douglas Michael, a 47-year-old Irish national, pleaded guilty on July 13 to one charge of using criminal force. Another charge under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act was taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Michael, an electronics engineer, was transiting through Singapore on his way back to Ireland. He remained in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1 from 10.36pm on June 7 to 12.11am the following day.

During that time, he became heavily intoxicated and started causing a disturbance, which led to a police report.

With the help of Michael’s female companion, a 44-year-old airport duty manager located the Irish national and escorted him to an information counter.

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Struck manager on left cheek

While walking there, Michael suddenly became agitated and began shouting. Despite efforts by his partner and the manager to calm him down, he remained uncooperative and was subsequently brought to Gate D41 to be seated in a wheelchair.

Michael initially complied, but suddenly stood up, grabbed the duty manager by the collar, and shoved him. He then flailed his arms and struck the manager on the left cheek.

His companion immediately stepped in to assist the duty manager, and the two pinned the Irish national to the ground until police arrived and arrested him.

During investigations, Michael admitted that he had consumed four bottles of vodka and one bottle of gin before the arrest.

In mitigation, Michael told the court that he has a mental illness and had been travelling home to seek treatment, appealing for leniency.

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