Investigator accused of letting detainee have sex in station toilets while he stands guard and babysits

A Taiwanese investigator allegedly allowed a detainee to have sex with women inside government investigation stations while he stood guard outside and even helped look after the children.

The former investigator, Chen Chi-yuan, is facing corruption charges for allegedly abusing his position to arrange unauthorised family visits for detainees and accepting gifts, including an iPhone 11.

According to Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News (UDN) on Oct 5, Chen previously served as a team leader at an investigation station in Penghu County.

His alleged misconduct came to light during investigations into his dealings with detainees involved in drug, firearms and fraud cases.

Chen has since been suspended from his duties and charged with corruption.

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Investigator allegedly stands guard while detainee has sex in toilets

According to Taiwanese news outlet Knews, prosecutors found that Chen took advantage of opportunities to temporarily bring detainees out of prison for questioning to arrange private meetings with their families.

One detainee, also surnamed Chen, was allowed to meet two women identified as his former wives at investigation offices in Taoyuan and southern Taiwan.

In April 2019, he allegedly allowed a detainee surnamed Jiang to meet his fiancée and newborn son at investigation offices in Tainan and southern Taiwan.

Jiang was even allowed to return home to have a meal with his fiancée and attend to personal matters.

Chen Chi-yuan’s travel restrictions have been extended by another eight months. PHOTOS: UNITED DAILY NEWS

A few months later, the investigator was introduced to another detainee, surnamed Chen.

The arrangements involving Chen went further.

The meetings allegedly went beyond ordinary family visits.

Despite Chen being held in custody with restrictions on outside contact, the investigator allegedly allowed him to meet two women identified as his former wives at investigation offices in Taoyuan and southern Taiwan.

He even allowed Chen to have sex with the women in the toilets while he stood guard outside and helped look after Chen’s children.

Expensive steak dinner and iPhone 11

The investigator’s dealings with the two detainees reportedly began in 2019.

After arranging family visits for Jiang in April, the investigator obtained information from him about a drug case involving Chen.

Jiang subsequently introduced Chen to the investigator in July that year.

When Chen was released from custody the following month, he treated the investigator to an expensive steak dinner.

However, the man was detained again in September over a drug-related case.

He then contacted his wife to seek the investigator’s assistance.

During a meeting with the investigator, Chen’s wife allegedly gave him an iPhone 11.

The investigator also allegedly instructed an unsuspecting colleague to destroy audio and video recordings from an interview room to conceal the unauthorised meetings.

Chen was indicted in June 2023 under Taiwan’s Anti-Corruption Act.

PHOTOS: ISTOCK

Court extends travel ban over fears investigator may flee

According to Taiwanese news outlet Next Apple, Chen was released on bail of NT$400,000 (about S$16,030), subject to restrictions on leaving Taiwan and contacting witnesses.

He subsequently applied five times to have his travel restrictions lifted.

Chen argued that he had strong family ties in Taiwan, had been suspended from his job and had attended all his court hearings.

However, the Ciaotou District Court rejected his latest application.

The court noted that Chen had years of experience in criminal investigations and was familiar with legal procedures.

Given the seriousness of the charges and the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence if convicted, the court found that he could use his professional knowledge and connections to flee Taiwan.

It consequently extended his restrictions on leaving Taiwan by air or sea for another eight months.

Chen has denied the charges.

A verdict in his corruption trial is scheduled for Oct 16.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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