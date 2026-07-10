A 19-year-old intern urinated into a colleague’s water bottle after becoming unhappy at his workplace.

Intern urinates into co-worker’s water bottle after becoming unhappy at work

A 19-year-old intern urinated into a colleague’s water bottle after becoming unhappy at his workplace.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief and was sentenced on July 9 to 12 months’ probation. He was also ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.

As he was under 18 years old at the time of the offence, his identity cannot be disclosed.

Grew resentful after staff members gave him unclear instructions

According to court documents, the incident took place on the afternoon of Aug 1, 2024, at a retail outlet in an undisclosed shopping mall.

The accused was working there as an intern and had become resentful because he felt staff members had given him unclear instructions.

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That afternoon, he took a water bottle from a random locker in the staff room, urinated into it, and returned it to the locker.

Shortly after, a 28-year-old sales assistant drank from the bottle and immediately noticed a foul taste. She also observed that the liquid had turned yellow and had a pungent urine smell.

The victim reported the matter to a member of the store’s management, who proceeded to confront the accused. He subsequently admitted to the act, which in turn prompted the victim to file a police report the following day.

The court sentenced the teenager to 12 months’ probation. He was also ordered to observe a curfew and complete 60 hours of community service. In addition, his parents were required to furnish a $5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour throughout the probation period.

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