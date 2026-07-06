Collins noted that the two stations he had chosen, Shenton Way and Marina Bay, were only 500 metres apart.

Influencer tries to outrun MRT between Shenton Way and Marina Bay stations in two minutes

A content creator set himself an unusual challenge: beat the MRT on foot between two nearby stations in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD), Shenton Way and Marina Bay.

Local influencer Michael Collins — who is behind the Instagram account @bigchunkks — posted the point-of-view (POV) video on July 5, documenting his attempt to race the MRT from Shenton Way station to Marina Bay station.

He set himself a countdown timer of two minutes and 35 seconds, noting that the two stations are just 500 metres apart.

“I have always dreamt of being the first man to beat the MRT,” the on-screen text said.

“I’ve studied every single MRT line out there and researched every newly opened MRT station to find every set of stations less than 600m apart.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

After alighting at Shenton Way station — and a minor hiccup while tapping out at the gantry — Collins sprinted up three escalators to reach street level.

“My quads are now cramping,” the on-screen text read as he continued running towards Marina Bay station.

Despite his efforts, Collins estimated making it only about 80 per cent of the way before time ran out.

“My legs failed me,” the on-screen text said, with Collins describing the challenge as “so tough” before teasing viewers to “stay tuned for Part 2”.

The video has since racked up more than 2.7 million views, 149,000 likes, over 700 comments and more than 4,100 shares.

Speaking to Stomp, the influencer said he was inspired after watching someone successfully beat the London Underground on foot.

“I just thought it would be something really fun to try in Singapore as taking the train is something so key in every Singaporean’s life,” he said.

He spent several days studying the MRT network before visiting stations in person to scout the fastest route.

“I needed to figure out which doors to stand at to get as close as I could to the escalators and which exits to take to get as close as I could to the next station.”

“I think the MRT staff were probably a bit curious,” he quipped.

Besides Shenton Way and Marina Bay, the influencer also identified other nearby station pairings including Chinatown and Clarke Quay (550m), Downtown and Telok Ayer (600m) and Rochor and Little India (600m).

Although he failed on his first attempt, Collins said he remains optimistic.

“I was actually pretty confident before attempting the race. But I severely underestimated how tired my legs would get from all of the escalators.

“I was exhausted by the end of it but also very motivated as I actually got really close.”

He added that he hopes to try again on July 6 or 7 to keep up the momentum. He may even attempt to race the MRT along the new Circle Line stations — Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road — opening on July 12.

Netizens suggest more routes

Many commenters cheered Collins on, with one writing: “YOU CAN DO THIS MAN I BELIEVE IN U.”

Another joked: “I will support whatever’s wrong with you bro.”

One Instagram user even described the challenge as the “perfect use of free will”.

Some also suggested other station pairings for Collins to try, including Braddell–Toa Payoh, Dhoby Ghaut–Bras Basah and even the much longer Pasir Ris–Tampines route.

Collins is no stranger to virality.

Last December, Stomp reported on his attempt to trade a 10-cent coin up to a $2,800 secondhand car that he sought to give away.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.