She decided to post the video to speak up for herself and other women who have experienced similar incidents.

Influencer claims man took pictures of her during pickleball session, allegedly finds ‘3 rows of zoomed-in photos’ of her butt

An influencer confronted a man who allegedly took photos of her during a pickleball session and claimed she subsequently found “three rows of zoomed-in photos” of her butt on his phone.

Instagram user @kaseyavariellelow, who goes by Kasey Low, posted a video of the confrontation on July 20.

The clip shows Low approaching an elderly man who was using his phone while seated on a parapet at a void deck, asking him whether he had been filming her.

Speaking to Stomp, Low said that her friends had noticed the man pointing his phone in her direction during the game and had even confronted him. However, the man denied taking any photos and claimed he was scrolling through Facebook.

When the pickleball game ended, Low decided to confront the man herself.

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Although there was nothing suspicious in his phone’s photo gallery, Low requested to see his recently deleted folder and allegedly found “three rows of zoomed-in photos” of her running shorts and butt, which she proceeded to delete from his device.

The man then made several inaudible remarks, which Low described as “excuses”.

“You can’t do this. Do you have a daughter or wife? What if somebody takes photos of your daughter? Will you be happy?” she asked in Mandarin.

Low then asked the man to move elsewhere, but she said he did not do so until her boyfriend approached.

Posted video to speak up for herself and other women

Low also included a photo of the grey running shorts she was wearing at the time.

PHOTO: KASEYAVARIELLELOW/INSTAGRAM

“I’m literally wearing running shorts meant for running. Girls can literally be dressed in long pants, long sleeves and still be harassed. Personal experience by the way,” she wrote in the caption.

Low concluded by saying she should have called the police, but said she had deleted the photos from the man’s phone.

She added that she had decided to post the video to speak up for herself and other women who have experienced similar incidents.

“Past me would not have posted this or just kept quiet, but I know there’ll be other girls who’ll be afraid or don’t want to cause trouble and just keep quiet and let it go because I used to be like that,” said Low.

“Confronting is 100 times better than keeping quiet and letting them get away with it. If you’re scared, tell someone!” she stressed.

‘Being in a public space doesn’t cancel basic decency’

Speaking to Stomp, Low said the incident happened on the afternoon of July 18. As she and her friends play pickleball at the location every week, she declined to disclose where it happened.

She added that it was the first time she had seen the man, despite having played there for months.

“I could’ve let it go but these kind of things are actually, sadly, quite common and it wasn’t my first time experiencing it either,” she shared.

Low highlighted that harassment is never about what someone is wearing. She said she has been harassed even while dressed in long pants and long sleeves, adding that there was nothing inappropriate about her pickleball attire.

Acknowledging comments claiming that there should not be any expectation of privacy in public, Low said that being in a common space “doesn’t cancel basic decency, respect and boundaries.”

She added that if being in public gives others a “free pass to act indecently”, there would not be laws against voyeurism or people being “held accountable for invasive behaviour”.

“Being in public doesn’t mean you consent to being secretly photographed in a way that violates your dignity,” said Low. She also said that by sharing her experience, she hopes to encourage other women who have silently endured similar incidents to speak up.

Netizens praise her calmness and bravery

Low’s video has amassed over 280,000 views and more than 350 comments on Instagram.

Many netizens commended Low for her bravery and composure during the confrontation.

“Respect your calmness,” a user wrote, while others described her as “brave” for confronting the man.

Others noted that she should have reported the matter to the police as he would “do it again”.

“Thank you for speaking up and creating awareness about it,” a commenter said.

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