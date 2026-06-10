Indonesian woman allegedly stole $736 worth of La Mer products from Changi Airport store, was ‘behaving suspiciously’

A 40-year-old Indonesian woman was arrested for allegedly stealing $736 worth of La Mer skincare products from Changi Airport.

The police said they were alerted to a case of shop theft on May 31 in which two bottles of facial products were discovered missing from The Shilla Duty Free store located in the transit area of Terminal 3.

“The theft was detected after the store’s loss prevention officer reviewed CCTV footage and observed a woman behaving suspiciously,” police said in a news release on June 10.

“The woman was seen entering and leaving the store without making any purchases.”

The loss prevention officer lodged a police report after further checks confirmed that the items were missing.

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Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV, officers from the Airport Police Division established the woman’s identity.

They arrested the woman before her departure and recovered the stolen items.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that she had concealed the items and left the store without making payment,” police added.

The woman will be charged in court on June 11 for the offence of theft in dwelling, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine.

The police said they take a serious view of shop theft cases and will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders in accordance with the law.

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