Indian passenger thanks SIA crew in handwritten note after molest case, apologises on behalf of community

An Indian national living in Singapore has touched hearts after thanking the crew of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight and apologising on behalf of the Indian community following a recent molest case involving an Indian passenger.

Sharad Govil, an audiologist who runs a clinic at Novena Specialist Centre, was travelling on Singapore Airlines flight SQ508 from Singapore to Bengaluru with his wife, Aditi, on July 3 when he handed a handwritten note to the cabin crew.

In a Facebook post, Sharad said he and his wife felt compelled to acknowledge the recent case involving "the misconduct of an Indian male passenger” toward a crew member, referring to an Indian national who was sentenced to six months’ jail for molesting a Singapore Airlines flight attendant during a flight on Feb 9.

“As Indians and long time, loyal SIA flyers, we felt it was important to say that this does not represent us, and it does not represent the deep respect and admiration we have for this airline and its crew,” he wrote.

In his note, he thanked the crew for their world-class service and apologised on behalf of the Indian community for the incident.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

To his surprise, the crew were deeply moved by his gesture.

”Each crew member individually came and thanked us, the crew in charge gathered the whole team, and we took a photo together,” said Sharad.

Singapore Airlines has always been his first choice

Speaking to Stomp, the 47-year-old said the first flight he ever took was on Singapore Airlines. That was in 2003, when, at the age of 23, he flew from India to Singapore after securing a job at the National University Hospital.

“I used to fly three to four times a month, including both short haul regional flights and long haul flights to Europe,” he said.

“I have largely flown Singapore Airlines, whether for corporate or personal travel, unless the route simply wasn’t available.”

Although he travels less frequently now after starting his own business four years ago, Sharad said Singapore Airlines remains his preferred airline.

‘No community should be defined by its worst individuals’

Sharad said news of the Indian national’s conduct left him both angry and sad.

“Angry because such behaviour causes real harm and trauma to the victim, and sad because the actions of one person end up shaming an entire community and nation,” he said.

“It is a disgrace to humanity, and to us as Indians.”

He added that he was not alone in feeling that way, saying friends in both Singapore and India shared similar feelings on the episode.

“The topic came up during regular conversations with friends in Singapore, and also with those who followed the news back in India,” he said.

“Everyone, without exception, has been equally outraged by this behaviour. As Indians, there is certainly a sense of shame that one of our own was responsible.

“But we also feel strongly that no community should be defined by its worst individuals. If we start judging entire communities by the actions of a few, it becomes impossible for any of us to live together.”

Sharad felt he had to do his part to make it up to the people behind his favourite airline.

“I had these beautiful cards by the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) Singapore, so I picked one and thought I would write it during the flight and pass it to the crew. I did so after the meal service,” he said.

He added that his gesture was a personal one and he had not originally intended to share about it on social media.

“But seeing so much negativity and criticism online, I felt it was important to also show a different side, an act of compassion on behalf of the Indian community, and to add a little more positivity to the conversation.”

Many Facebook users praised the couple’s thoughtful gesture.

“A wonderful gesture. Thank you, Sharad Govil and Aditi, for taking the initiative and representing all of us so thoughtfully. As an Indian, I truly appreciate it,” one user wrote.

“Such a thoughtful and beautiful gesture. Thanks for sharing,” said another.

Stomp has reached out to Singapore Airlines for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.