‘I’m starting to regret life’: Hua Yi Sec student climbs onto metal roof, tumbles off

A male student can be seen sitting on what appears to be a metal sheltered walkway.

A Hua Yi Secondary School student was filmed climbing onto a metal rooftop before joking: “I’m starting to regret life.”

The 1min 19sec video was uploaded to popular subreddit r/SMRTRabak on Aug 25 with the caption: “our students nowadays cannot siah.”

In the footage, the boy is initially seen trying to make his way onto what appears to be the roof of a sheltered walkway as his friends watch and film him.

A voice off-camera tells him: “Are you stupid? Jump on the grass.”

An older-sounding male voice, speaking in Chinese, can then be heard reprimanding the boys, telling them they should not be playing like this and asking them to stop.

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Ignoring him, the boy on the roof says he wants to do it at least once in his life. His friends then urge him to “just jump”.

Smiling and laughing towards the camera, he sits near the edge with his legs dangling down.

The older male voice questions who would be responsible if the boy got hurt. “Cannot jump, come back,” he pleads.

The boy then says: “Yes, I passed Science.”

A student can be heard asking: “’Cher (teacher), did I pass?”

“Cher it’s actually not that far off, it’s actually not that bad,” another chimes in.

One asks: “Cher, am I one of the A1s?”

The boy is then seen lifting himself up with his arms before tumbling off the roof.

The video then shows him sitting on the grass as another person helps him. It is unclear who the person is.

School says student is safe

In response to queries from Stomp, the principal of Hua Yi Secondary School said on Aug 31 that the school is aware of the incident and that the student is safe.

“We take the safety and well-being of our students seriously,” said the principal.

The school said the sheltered walkway had been temporarily set up due to construction works in the area and has been removed.

All students involved in the incident have been counselled, and the school has also engaged their parents following the incident.

Kids will be kids’, say some Redditors

The video prompted discussion on Reddit, with some users recalling doing similar things when they were younger.

Several pointed out that such antics were hardly new, but smartphones now made it much easier for them to be filmed and shared online.

“I used to have friends who would challenge climbing to Level 2 from the external walls. We had people scaling or jumping fences to get into school because they were late,” the user wrote.

Another added: “Most boys would have done something stupid like this at least once in school.”

Yet another said: “I did these kinds of things a lot. Yes he endangers his safety. Yes this is not saintly, good boy behaviour. But kids will be kids man. Let them enjoy. No need crucify them on social media.”

There were also expressions of concern for the student, with netizens expressing hope that he was safe and that he did not injure anyone else in the process.

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