During the interview, she was overcome with emotion and struggled to speak.

‘I’m sorry’: Daughter breaks down at dad’s cremation, last spoke to him days before he was found dead in Tampines flat

The daughter of a man found dead in his Tampines flat broke down at his cremation, expressing regret that he had died alone.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 69-year-old man, Zhang Shi Gui (transliterated), was found dead in a decomposed state in his third-floor flat at Block 208A Tampines Avenue 2 on Oct 31.

A funeral director later stepped in to provide a coffin free of charge, allowing Zhang’s daughter to bid her father a final farewell.

During the interview, she was overcome with emotion and struggled to speak. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Daughter regrets father died alone

Speaking to Shin Min at Mandai Crematorium on Nov 20, his daughter, Zhang Min’er (transliterated), 38, said she had not seen her father often since her parents divorced and she got married. However, they remained in contact through text messages.

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She added that her father used to run a steel business but had stopped working as he grew older.

Their last exchange was on Oct 25, when Zhang told Min’er that he had a headache and was feeling dizzy.

“I later asked if he was feeling better, but he did not reply to my text message. I don’t know if he had already passed away by then,” she said.

She added that by the time her father was found, his body had decomposed to the extent that his face was unrecognisable and his fingerprints could no longer be identified.

The post-mortem examination took some time, and the family was only able to claim his body on Nov 19.

During the interview, Min’er was overcome with emotion and struggled to speak.

She repeatedly whispered, “I’m sorry” , expressing regret that her father had passed away alone.

Min’er was alone as she bid her father a final farewell.

As his coffin was wheeled into the cremation chamber, she stood rooted to the spot, sobbing uncontrollably for a prolonged period.

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