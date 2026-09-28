The customer requested the rider take out his trash.

‘I’m a food delivery rider!’ GrabFood rider upset after getting job to throw away customer’s rubbish

A GrabFood rider was left baffled after receiving an unusual GrabExpress request — to take a customer’s rubbish downstairs for disposal.

The anonymous rider shared his experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sept 25, along with screenshots of the job.

The request read: “Remove(throw) all the bags at doorstep to downstairs rubbish chute for disposal.”

The rider said he was shocked that such a task could be assigned to him, especially as he primarily delivers food.

“Grab is too much. Allocate me a job to dispose rubbish for the customer whereby I’m a food delivery rider. Is this can be allowed [sic]?

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He said he considered cancelling the job at Joo Seng Road but added that doing so would affect his ratings, so he reluctantly completed it instead. The job cost $4.

Photos he shared show four bulky rubbish bags outside the customer’s unit. Another image shows the bags beside a bin downstairs, followed by a photo indicating that the job had been completed.

Delivery driver frustrated over experience

The rider showed he also tried messaging the customer to clarify the request but did not receive a response.

PHOTO: CURIOUSRADISH6718/FACEBOOK

“Stupid sia this grab!” he added in his post.

It is unclear what was inside the bags.

GrabExpress is an on-demand courier service for sending items such as parcels, documents, clothing and food. In its website, Grab does not specifically mention rubbish disposal.

Grab also advises delivery partners to check the service type and other job details before accepting a GrabExpress request.

Stomp has reached out to Grab for more information.

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