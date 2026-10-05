She shared a selfie with her and her late brother alongside a lengthy caption remembering him.

‘I will never ever get over this’: Sister mourns S’pore Muay Thai fighter who died after tournament

The sister of a Muay Thai fighter who died after taking part in the Fight for Hope tournament has paid a heartfelt tribute to her younger brother.

In an Instagram post on Oct 3, user @tattooedaisies_, who goes by Agnes, shared a selfie with Damian Ong alongside a lengthy caption remembering him.

The post has since garnered more than 1,400 likes and dozens of comments.

‘I will miss coming back to your laughter and jokes’

Agnes described Ong as the “best brother anyone can have”.

She thanked him for always being there for her, adding that although he was her younger brother, he often felt more like an older brother, “kor kor”, because of how well he looked after her.

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Agnes said she was “immensely proud” of Ong for his bravery and for being an inspiration to those around him.

“Everyone says that you’re a man with little words but your actions spoke way louder,” she wrote.

She also spoke about his involvement in the Fight for Hope charity tournament and said he had gone on to give hope to four strangers who had been fighting for their lives for years.

“I have always been telling you how much I love you, and it’s never enough. I will miss coming back to your laughter and jokes. You are the only one that knows me inside and out,” Agnes wrote.

She said it had been an “honour” to welcome her brother into the world and to send him off to “heaven to be with Jesus”.

“I would never want you to feel this heartbreak of mine because you are so dear to me,” she added.

I will never ever get over this, but I know one day we will definitely meet again.

Agnes ended her post by saying Ong had inspired her and that she would cherish the things he had told her throughout his life.

“I love you so much my baby brother. Fly high and don’t worry about me.”

Netizens filled the comments with condolences and messages of support for Agnes and her family.

When Stomp reached out to Agnes, she said she would be open to speaking at a later time. She added that her family was considering issuing a press release.

Muay Thai fighter, 24, dies after tournament

Agnes’ tribute came after her 24-year-old brother died following a bout at the AMC 13 – Fight for Hope tournament at the National Stadium on Sept 12.

Ong was reportedly left in critical condition after suffering a head injury and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at about 7.05pm that day.

The Singapore Muaythai Association (SMA) said the bout was stopped by the referee in the third round for the athlete’s safety.

Police confirmed on Sept 28 that Ong had died, adding that no foul play was suspected and investigations were ongoing.

SMA told The Straits Times that it was supporting Ong’s family during their bereavement.

Its president, Mike Tang, said the family wished to grieve in peace, adding that members of the Muay Thai community had attended Ong’s wake since it began on Sept 29.

Inspire Fitness Asia, the gym where Ong trained, also paid tribute to him in an Instagram video on Sept 30, describing him as “a fighter of courage and a gentleman of character”.

The gym praised Ong for his discipline, humility and loyalty, saying he never complained during training and always gave his best.

“To have stood in your corner was our privilege. To have called you family was our blessing,” the gym wrote, adding that Ong would be “forever our champion” and “forever our brother”.

“The gym will never feel quite the same without you, but your name, your spirit and everything you stood for will forever live within these walls,” it added.

“Rest well, brother. It was an honour. Till we meet again.”

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