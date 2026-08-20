‘I will make you famous’: Security officer fired after allegedly harassing hawkers at ABC Brickworks

A security officer has been terminated following an investigation into allegations of him “harassing” hawkers at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre.

In an Aug 9 post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, an anonymous user accused the man — an employee of Amber Regency — of repeatedly asking hawkers questions that they were unable to answer.

The man would allegedly follow up by making a fuss and threatening to report the hawkers to the National Environment Agency (NEA) with the declaration: “I will make you famous.”

The user highlighted three incidents in which he “harassed” hawkers at ABC Brickworks.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the hawker centre and spoke to one of the “victims” — 41-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated), who runs Sin Thor Eunos Bak Kut Teh — he said that the man had ordered a bowl of pig’s trotter and asked for a bowl of bak kut teh soup.

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When Chen rejected what he felt was an “unreasonable” request, the man reportedly grew dissatisfied and allegedly cursed and took pictures of the stall.

Chen also accused the man of deliberately tipping over the bowl of pig’s trotter before going to another stall and requesting a single portion of claypot rice, which the hawker said he was unable to fulfil.

Upon hearing this, the man allegedly scolded the hawker.

Authorities conduct inspection at noodle stall shortly after man’s visit

The Facebook post also detailed another incident in which the security officer apparently called a noodle hawker “arrogant” for not answering his queries while he was preparing dishes.

Speaking to Shin Min, Mr Xu, who runs the noodles stall in question, said the man bought a serving of assam laksa and told him it was delicious. However, he felt that thick rice noodles from Thailand would be a more suitable option for the dish.

“It was around noon, and there was a long line of people at the stall. The uncle kept talking, and we didn’t have time to entertain him,” the 64-year-old recalled.

The hawker said the man then accused them of being “arrogant” and proceeded to take photos, threatening to make the stall “famous”. Xu added that the man showed up the following night and kept glaring at his stall.

Not long after, officers from NEA visited the stall one morning and asked the hawker to cease operations while they conducted an inspection that lasted more than 20 minutes.

“We have been operating for over 20 years, and we stay until after 11pm to ensure the premises are clean before leaving,” said Xu.

“We have no proof that the uncle reported us, but it just seems too coincidental.”

‘Hawkers are humans too’

A hawker who identified himself as one of those affected also commented on the Complaint Singapore post, saying he did not want anyone to attack the man.

He simply hoped the man would stop causing problems for hawkers at ABC Brickworks.

“We are just ordinary hawkers trying to earn an honest living. We work long hours every day, and times are already difficult,” he said.

“If we genuinely do something wrong, of course we should take responsibility. But please also understand that hawkers are human too.”

Security officer fired after internal investigation

In response to Shin Min queries, a spokesperson for Amber Regency said the company launched an internal investigation after learning of the allegations.

Following the investigation, the security company terminated the officer’s employment with immediate effect for serious misconduct, in accordance with its internal procedures.

Amber Regency also apologised for the incident and said it does not tolerate employees “harassing, insulting, intimidating, or engaging in any inappropriate behaviour towards the public”.

Speaking to Shin Min, a spokesperson from ABC Brickworks Business Association said the organisation has reached out to affected hawkers to understand the situation, urging them to report any cases of intimidation or harassment to the police.

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