‘I will be alright’: S’porean rapper Sheikh Haikel diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer

Sheikh Haikel, 51, has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and has undergone surgery.

Singaporean rapper Sheikh Haikel, 51, has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and has undergone surgery.

Speaking to Berita Harian, his wife Anna Belle Francis, 48, said the tumour is “aggressive” and has affected his liver. They are now seeking medical attention for it.

On Aug 19, BH interviewed Francis for a Kaki Makan report about the reopening of their restaurant, Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice, which had moved from North Bridge Road to Bussorah Street.

After the interview, the reporter saw Sheikh enter the restaurant, appearing to be in pain, before speaking with Francis.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital.

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‘I will be alright’: Sheikh Haikel

Sheikh shared news about his diagnosis in a social media post on Sept 4.

The caption wrote: “If I meet you and we say hi, let me give you the FINAL APPLAUSE to say thank you.”

Sheikh said he had shared many aspects of his personal and professional life with the public over the years, and felt it was only right to be open about this chapter of his life as well.

“With the heaviest of hearts, I would like to say and tell everyone who is watching this that I have fourth-stage cancer — and I will be alright,” he said while holding back tears.

The rapper said he had concealed the truth from friends who asked about his condition, and had asked his wife to do the same.

“I would also like to take this chance to apologise on behalf of my wife, Anna Belle Francis, who only followed what I asked her to do,” he said.

Sheikh said he would like everybody to know that he is going to give it his “best shot”.

“The fact that I’ve shared this with everybody has made me feel better,” he said.

The father of three concluded: “Again, I ain’t going nowhere anytime soon. I love you, Belle, Triqka, Abbra, and Juz. Thank you for everything, everyone.”

Intends to continue working while undergoing treatment

Francis told BH that it had not been easy for their family to come to terms with the news or share it publicly.

Despite the ordeal, Sheikh said he does not want his cancer diagnosis to mark the end of his life or career.

Instead, he intends to continue working while undergoing treatment, including being involved in their family’s restaurant.

He is also set to launch a new podcast titled Final Applause, where he will speak openly and honestly about his experience of living with the disease and undergoing treatment.

For the couple, sharing the diagnosis is not simply about informing the public about Sheikh’s health.

They hope their openness will create space for more meaningful conversations, offer support, and benefit others who may be going through a similar experience.

“For us, this does not feel like the end of a story. Instead, it feels like the beginning of a new story,” Francis said.

She also expressed her appreciation for the support shown to her husband and their family throughout his career as an entertainer.

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