The 73-year-old male taxi driver was unconscious when taken to hospital on July 6.

‘I was in panic mode’: Woman, child exit taxi on ECP after driver becomes unresponsive

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

July 8, 2026

What was supposed to be a 20-minute taxi ride from the airport to Lavender turned into a harrowing experience for Winnie Lee on July 6, after the driver passed out while travelling on the ECP as she and her son were seated at the back.

The 36-year-old stay-at-home mother and content creator told The Straits Times on July 8 that she was using her phone when she noticed branches from the bushes in the expressway’s centre divider brushing against the ComfortDelGro taxi’s windows.

It initially did not sound the alarm bells in her as the driver soon corrected the taxi’s course, but she thought he had looked sleepy, after catching a glimpse of him through the rearview mirror and hearing him yawn.

Lee then started talking to him to check if he was all right, and eventually asked him to stop the car as she thought it was dangerous for him to continue driving in his state.

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She thought the driver sounded confused when he replied to ask where he should stop – that was his last response to her before the car began veering back towards the barrier.

“I was in panic mode. I did not know what to do,” she said. “At that point, I thought of jumping out of the car.”

But she then decided to try slowing down the vehicle by opening her door on the right side of the taxi and pushing it against the barrier to generate more friction.

After the taxi came to a gradual stop after what she said felt like minutes, Lee and her six-year-old son were helped out of the vehicle by another driver, who had noticed the taxi’s swerving and stopped his own car at a distance behind.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at the ECP towards MCE at about 12.50pm that day.

The 73-year-old male taxi driver was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the authorities added, and had not regained consciousness as at July 8.

When contacted on July 8, ComfortDelGro said the taxi was brought to a safe stop and the driver was receiving medical attention at the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time, and we kindly request that their privacy be respected,” the transport operator said.

It added that it was in contact with them to offer any necessary support.

Lee said the company had called her on the morning of July 7 and offered to send her a hamper, which she declined.

“We’re okay – that’s what’s more important,” she said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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