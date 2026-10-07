‘I was flabbergasted’: Large rat caught at 313@Somerset Subway, customers told to resume sitting

The passer-by said she did not expect to see the rat at the outlet.

A passer-by was shocked after a large rat, about the size of a hand, was caught at Subway’s 313@Somerset outlet , as one worker held up the rodent in a plastic bag while another gestured for customers to resume sitting in the area.

Hazi , a 36-year-old strategic brand and communications manager , told Stomp that the incident occurred on Oct 5 at around 2.30pm.

She said she had been queuing for BigBang merchandise at another shop in the mall from 12pm to 2pm, and was “ famished ”.

After finally getting her hands on a lightstick she had queued two hours for, she made a beeline for Subway, but noticed two female customers standing outside the outlet.

She recalled that a cleaner was nearby and appeared “ to be looking for something”.

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Curious about what was happening, Hazi held off on placing her order.

She shared a TikTok post about the incident on Oct 6, saying that a worker had arrived to catch the rodent.

In the video, the man carries a white plastic bag in one hand, with the rat caught inside it. The animal appears to be about the size of his hand as he lifts the bag high and points toward it.

As he walks away, the rat attempts to escape by climbing up the bag, but is unsuccessful.

‘Didn’t expect a rat’: Passer-by shocked at rat sighting

“He caught the rat and told the customers that it’s okay to resume sitting there as the rat was already caught,” Hazi told Stomp.

“I was flabbergasted. Didn’t expect a rat as I did frequent that outlet. Never seen any there before let alone one of that size!”

PHOTO: THEVERYBIGTHEVERYBANG/TIKTOK

The incident made her wonder if there were more rats in the area, and she decided to patronise another eatery for lunch.

“As much as I love that outlet, it made me sceptical about whether there was more than one rat there, as that rat might have brought a friend or two,” she said.

According to the National Environment Agency’s (NEA’s) website, members of the public are encouraged to keep spaces clean and clutter-free, and dispose of rubbish properly in sealed bins to prevent rat infestations.

Members of the public should not attempt to catch or handle rats and are advised to report rat sightings through the OneService app.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is looking into the matter and may contact the feedback provider for more information as part of its investigations.

It added that enforcement action may be taken if there is sufficient evidence, and reminded food operators to maintain good hygiene and keep their premises clean and well-maintained.

Stomp has reached out to Subway for comment.

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