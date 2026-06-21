The incident occurred at about 10.29am on June 20.

‘I thought I was going to die’: Food Junction signboard falls on boy, leaves him with 5cm head wound

A video showing debris scattered across the entrance of a Food Junction Rivervale Mall has gone viral after a signboard reportedly fell and injured a 10-year-old boy.

The 11-second clip, posted on TikTok account @yuhui1748 on June 20, has garnered more than 233,700 views, 4,605 likes and 6,164 shares.

The footage shows pieces of debris strewn across the ground outside the food court in Sengkang.

Part of the fallen signage appears to have landed on top of a fresh flower vending machine, while passers-by can be seen stopping to take photos and videos.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 10.29am on June 20.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The boy’s mother, identified as Madam Liu (transliterated), 44, told Shin Min she had been at the food court with her three children and was intending to buy a drink.

She was pushing a stroller carrying her two-year-old daughter while her seven-year-old daughter walked beside her. Her 10-year-old son was just a few steps behind them.

Suddenly, she heard a loud bang. When she turned around, she saw that the food court’s signboard had fallen.

Her son had been struck by the sign and was bleeding from the head. “My son ran towards me and there was blood all over his clothes,” she told Shin Min.

Concerned diners reportedly rushed over to help and handed her tissues to stop the bleeding.

A person believed to be a food court staff member then advised her to bring the boy to a nearby clinic.

While waiting for treatment, police officers arrived and recorded her statement.

Doctors later recommended that the boy be sent to hospital for further checks.

The boy reportedly suffered a 5cm laceration on his head that required stitches, as well as a 4cm abrasion. He is being monitored for 72 hours and is expected to undergo further assessment by a neurosurgeon.

Speaking to Shin Min, the boy described the ordeal as frightening.

PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

Madam Liu added that her family had originally planned a week-long holiday to Johor Bahru and Desaru during the school holidays, but the trip had to be cancelled following the accident.

She estimated that more than $1,000 worth of hotel and accommodation bookings had been affected.

“If it had hit my younger daughter instead, the consequences would have been unimaginable,” she said, adding that she hopes contractors will carry out regular checks to prevent similar incidents.

‘I thought the ceiling had collapsed’

When Stomp visited the scene on June 21, barricades had been placed at the affected entrance inside the mall.

A sign directed visitors to an alternative entrance to Food Junction located outside near the taxi stand. Despite the incident, there appeared to be a healthy lunchtime crowd.

A sign directed visitors to the side entrance located near the mall’s taxi stand. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

An eyewitness who wanted to be known only as K, a 23-year-old university student, told Stomp he visited the food court at around 11.40am on June 20 to buy lunch.

“There was debris everywhere and the staff looked like they didn’t know what to do,” he said.

“I didn’t even realise it was the signboard that fell. I thought it was the ceiling.”

Despite the commotion, K decided to stay and have his meal. “The barricade blocked off the area and the food court was rather empty.”

Asked if he felt uneasy, the student said: “Not scared, just confused.”

Food Junction apologises

In response to Stomp’s queries, a spokesperson for Food Junction apologised for the incident.

“Our team responded immediately and worked closely with the mall management and emergency responders to provide assistance to a customer who had sustained injury.

“The customer was attended to promptly and conveyed to the hospital for further medical assessment and care. We are relieved to know that he is currently resting at home,” said the spokesperson.

Food Junction confirmed it has conducted an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

“We have reinforced all safety precautions in alignment with the relevant authorities, and operations have resumed.

“Our commitment to safety, and the well-being of our customers remains our highest priority.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.