‘I really cannot stand him’: Steven Lim’s girlfriend announces breakup, lists ‘red flags’

The girlfriend of former Singapore Idol contestant and online personality Steven Lim has announced their breakup on TikTok, accusing him of displaying several “red flags” during their relationship.

The woman, who goes by the online pseudonym Lihui, explained her decision in a seven-minute TikTok video posted on her personal account, @lihuijapanlove, on Aug 2.

“There’s no way we will patch back anymore,” she stressed.

The video has since amassed more than 653,000 views, 22,600 reactions and 520 comments.

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Lists alleged ‘red flags’

Lihui said the issues had been building up for a long time before listing four aspects of Lim’s behaviour that she considered “red flags”.

She first described him as “insecure”, claiming that he would accuse her of cheating over what she considered “little things”. As an example, she alleged that Lim had accused her of “flirting” with a male cashier.

Next, Lihui described him as “calculative”, alleging that he would often compare the gifts they bought for each other and tell her that the presents she gave him were “not good enough”.

She went on to list several gifts and expenses she had paid for during their relationship, including contributing $1,000 towards his car as a birthday present.

She said she had also bought him a Samsung foldable phone, Dior perfume, a Braun Büffel wallet and several outfits.

Thirdly, Lihui alleged that Lim repeatedly did things she had asked him not to do. She claimed that despite telling him not to livestream certain matters, he went ahead and did so.

“That is another reason I really cannot stand him,” she said.

Lastly, Lihui accused Lim of having “double standards”, claiming that he called her “materialistic” for spending her own money on branded bags while buying branded goods for himself, like a luxury car.

Changed couple TikTok account’s bio to ‘Official breakup channel’

Lihui also claimed that Lim had uploaded a separate video on their joint TikTok account, @sarahstevenlove, portraying her as wanting to end the relationship over a Chanel bag.

In the video, Lim claimed that Lihui expected him to pay for everything and had threatened to break up with him if he could not buy her an “$8,000 to $10,000 luxury bag”.

She said she posted her own video so viewers could hear her side of the story before judging her as a “gold digger”.

Checks by Stomp found that the joint account’s bio had been changed to: “Official breakup channel”.

It added: “Yes we are not together anymore! But click follow stay tuned to see what happens.”

‘Please don’t go back’: Netizens

Many commenters supported Lihui’s decision and urged her not to reconcile with Lim.

“If you get back together with him, I don’t know what to say already,” the commenter wrote. “Please don’t go back,” another said.

A third joked: “Better save this video before they get back together again.”

One commenter pointed out that the breakup “took a little too long but it’s better late than never”.

Others thanked Lihui for sharing her side of the story, with many saying she “deserved better” and encouraging her to “move on”.

However, not all commenters sided with Lihui. Some expressed support for Lim and urged him to ignore the negative remarks, while others felt both parties had displayed “red flags”.

In the comments, Lim claimed that he had been “faithful and loyal” to Lihui throughout their relationship of one year and two months. “I always love to keep my promises and [be] honest and reliable, she knows it very well...” he wrote.

Responding to his comment, Lihui said: “Loyalty and keeping promises are bare minimum in a relationship but thank you for the memories and wishing you all the best.”

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