A Malaysian hobbyist has died after an alleged fall from a height.

‘I don’t see the point of living’: M’sian hobbyist, 39, dies after alleged fall from height following livestream about women who ‘betrayed’ him

A Malaysian man has died after an alleged fall from a height, following a livestream in which he spoke about his struggles and how he felt “betrayed” by women he claimed to have supported.

The 39-year-old man, Solomon Freeman Looi, who went by online pseudonym Solomon Freeman, was active in the country’s anime, comics and games (ACG) community.

In the early morning of Sept 15, Looi went live on Facebook to discuss his recent troubles. Shortly afterwards, the Malaysian police found him dead after he allegedly fell from a height.

Explained breaking points on Facebook live

In a nearly 30-minute long livestream posted on Facebook at around 3am, Looi spoke about being involved in a legal dispute many years ago and the betrayal he felt from various women he said he had “supported”.

He said he was eventually proven innocent after the legal dispute, but the experience still left him under immense stress.

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He also said a friend had spread false rumours about him, which led to others turning against him.

During the livestream, he maintained his innocence, claiming that the person in question had since publicly apologised for it.

Looi also spoke about how he had supported several women as he was financially “capable”.

One of what he described as his “breaking points”, was when a girl he had financially supported for her school fees “suddenly vanished”.

“I helped over a thousand girls for the past 11 years. I sponsored their tuition fees, livelihood and families,” he said.

Looi said he final breaking point came when a woman he had been with for six years cheated on him.

He added that he had provided the woman with “everything”, including her school fees, which he claimed totalled about six million Malaysian ringgit.

On top of that, he claimed to have bought her a Lamborghini and two houses under her name.

Despite this, Looi said the woman had “betrayed” him by committing adultery.

“I’m a very generous gentleman. I gave her many chances, but you cannot always overstep my ultimatums,” he said.

While he said he was “very strong”, he could only take so much.

“So today, tonight, now is my breaking point. Sorry to everyone who looked up to me, but I don’t see the point of living anymore,” said Looi.

He then ended his livestream by saying that he was “completely alone” and that he had already made his decision.

“Whatever it is for you guys, please keep on living for my part. Peace out. This is Doctor Solomon Freeman signing off,” he said.

Alleged fall from height

At around 3.38am, Looi uploaded a Facebook post containing the words “Good bye”.

According to the China Press, the Malaysian police confirmed that they received a report at around 4.43am.

A man was believed to have fallen from a height of about 20 storeys.

Preliminary investigations found that the police did not discover any suicide note, and investigations are ongoing.

‘Solomon pick up the phone’: Netizens

In the comments on Looi’s Facebook livestream and final post, netizens expressed concern and tried to reach out to him.

“Solomon pick up the phone. Let’s talk first,” a user said.

Many urged him not to do anything drastic and to “get back up”.

“Bro I coming to your place now please don’t do it. It is not worth your life over a woman,” a commenter wrote.

A tribute to Looi was also posted on HOBBYCON’s Facebook page on Sept 16.

“Today we lost a very important person in Malaysia ACG scene... Thank you for the time you took care of the Hobbycon Team. You are now free. Rest in Peace,” the post read.

Facebook user Ann Wong shared details of Looi’s funeral, which took place from Sept 18 to 20 in Kuala Lumpur.

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