His wife is part of a group of 25, including two other Singaporeans, on a 15-day pilgrimage in Nepal and Tibet.

‘I don’t know what to tell our 7-year-old daughter’: Husband of S’pore woman missing in Nepal floods

Fatimah Mujibah, Laura Chia and David Sun

The Straits Times

Aug 27, 2026

With his wife missing in the Nepal-Tibet floods, he does not know what to tell their seven-year-old daughter.

Wanting to be known only as Selvaganesh, 43, the man said his wife, Shalinny Deavy, 40, had been on a pilgrimage in Nepal when floods and landslides swept through parts of central Nepal and Tibet on Aug 26.

That night, Selvaganesh told their daughter, an only child, that Shalinny was missing.

The Singaporean couple have been married for 10 years.

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Selvaganesh said: “I just told my daughter, ‘Amma (mother) is missing’. She said she misses Amma, and before she went to school, she said to tell Amma to call in the evening as she wants to talk to her.

“I don’t know what else to tell her.”

More than 1,400 people are missing following floods and landslides in Nepal and Tibet on Aug 26, killing at least 362 people.

The Nepal Tourism Board said over 500 foreigners remained uncontactable, including those from India, the US, Ukraine, Malaysia and Australia.

Nine are Singaporeans.

Selvaganesh said the last message he received from his wife was at around 9.15am on Aug 26. She was about to clear immigration at the border between Nepal and China, and would update him when she could.

Then, a friend contacted him in the evening asking if his wife was all right. He learnt about the floods, and got worried.

When he checked his wife’s location on the Find My app, it was unavailable and her last seen location was at border immigration.

He said: “I’m hoping for the best. I don’t know what else I can do.”

Inland tsunami

The disaster has been described as an inland tsunami, travelling nearly 170km down the Bhote Koshi valley into central Nepal.

Videos show massive waves of mud and debris sweeping away buildings, trees, vehicles and people in seconds.

Shalinny is part of a group of 25, including two other Singaporeans, on a 15-day pilgrimage in Nepal and Tibet organised by a Malaysian tour group.

The trip started on Aug 23, and they had travelled from Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, to the border with Tibet.

Another Singaporean pilgrim who is part of the group is S. Maniam, 66.

He last sent a message to his family at around 8am on Aug 26, saying they would be crossing into China by 1pm, and he would be able to contact them only about nine hours later.

His brother, who did not want to be identified, said the group has been uncontactable since, and the family was praying for everyone’s safety.

They had been getting updates from tour agencies in Malaysia and Nepal, and were anxiously awaiting news from the Singapore authorities.

He said: “We are keeping our hopes high even though we are at a loss now and are not sure what else we can do.”

Nepali Tom Shrestha, 56, owns Tims Restaurant & Cafe in Toa Payoh, and is from the municipality called Chitwan in Nepal. He does not know anyone affected by the flood, and is in contact with the Nepalese Society, Singapore, which represents the community here.

Shrestha said the community here had coordinated a donation drive in April 2015 for victims in Nepal following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed around 9,000 people and injured about 22,000 in Nepal and the surrounding countries.

He said: “We received too many supplies from so many people that the restaurant was getting too full. So many things ended up going to waste, and reaching Nepal late. It’s better to wait this time, and see what the authorities are saying.”

The society’s president, Indra Bahadur Gurung, said he had held an emergency meeting with the organisation’s committee on Aug 26.

He said no one from the community here – which is made up of around 1,000 Nepalese, excluding the Gurkhas – was in Nepal at the time of the incident.

Gurung said: “We are unable to tell how many casualties there are exactly. The authorities are saying it may take days or even weeks to assess.”

Singapore offers help

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is in touch with the Nepali and Chinese authorities to provide consular assistance to affected Singaporeans, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Aug 27.

Expressing his condolences to affected families, PM Wong said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Nepal and China during this difficult time, and with the authorities and emergency personnel working tirelessly on rescue and recovery efforts. We hope for the safe return of those still missing.”

The latest update by the Nepal Tourism Board still lists nine Singaporeans missing. PHOTO: NEPAL TOURISM BOARD

MFA said in an advisory on Aug 27 that Singaporeans in Nepal should avoid flood-affected areas like Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan, and stay away from rivers, riverbanks, bridges and low-lying areas.

Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Nepal should eRegister at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi or the 24-hour MFA line on +65 6379 8800/8855.

The Singapore Red Cross pledged $50,000 in humanitarian aid to support immediate response and relief efforts, and will launch a public fund-raising appeal to help those affected.

Those in Singapore who have lost contact with their immediate family members in affected areas can e-mail rfl@redcross.sg.

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