The pair was slammed after a vulgarity-laden rant toward customers.

‘I curse you from the bottom of my heart’: TikTok livestreamers slammed over furious rant at customers who apparently cancelled order

A pair of livestreamers in Singapore has come under fire after launching into a vulgarity-laden rant directed at customers who apparently cancelled their order at 3am.

The two members of the livestreaming team @vedawinfam, Winnie Heng and Vadalene Eng, were slammed for their response to customers who apparently wanted to return highly sought-after items after the livestream ended.

An 11-minute screen recording of the scene was uploaded on the SgTea subreddit on Aug 14, where Eng says in Mandarin: “Do you know how many people couldn’t buy it and left? Then you left it until later and cancelled?”

Heng then refers to the viewers as “f*ckers” twice before repeating “f*ck you” to the camera four times.

“I shouted until I had no voice left,” she adds.

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“I curse you from the bottom of my heart. From the bottom of Winnie Heng’s heart,” she repeats forcefully, calling out three of the customers by their TikTok handle.

Stepping back, she takes a sip of a drink and raises her hands as she “transfers” her “suay-ness” — Hokkien for unluckiness — to the customer.

“Travelled 16 hours to come here. Tomorrow travel another 16 hours go back. Just for you to play,” Eng adds.

“We already set the rules clear. If you don’t want to buy, then don’t buy.”

Customer apparently did not cancel order

Heng continues hurling insults directed at the customers, calling them “perverts” and “motherf*ckers”.

In the live comment section, a TikTok user who goes by @jenjen.1 apologised, saying that they “always buy” from them, but that this was an exception.

Having seemingly spotted the comment, Heng says that she knew that jenjen.1 was a long-time customer, and she was “disappointed” with what happened.

Later, Heng acknowledges that the customer no longer wanted to cancel the order after she called them out, but was adamant that they should have cancelled earlier if they wanted to.

Not fair to other customers: Livestreamers explain

Eng clarified in an Instagram story on Aug 14 that the pair had spent two months preparing for the livestream, which they hosted despite being unwell.

However, she said that customers had apparently snatched up six to seven items at 9pm during the livestream, and requested to cancel four to five pieces when the stream was over.

“Is that really fair to everyone who waited?” she asked.

One of the livestreamers clarified what happened in an Instagram story. PHOTO: VEDELENEESY/INSTAGRAM

On Heng’s Instagram page, she explained that she was “angry” because the incident left other “genuine customers” with no chance to purchase the product.

She also shared screenshots of supporters who backed the livestreamers. One comment said that the pair were the “most hardworking streamers”, describing them as “down to earth in person”.

Netizens frown upon behaviour

However, other netizens slammed the livestreamers when the video made rounds on Reddit.

On the SgTea subreddit, the user who posted the 11-minute clip said the “foul language” they used was “crazy”.

The video was also circulated on the asksg subreddit, where a user described their behaviour as “unethical and low class”. On the singaporespeaks subreddit, other netizens commented that their words were “ridiculous” and “crass”.

Stomp has reached out to vedawinfam and jenjen.1 for more information.

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