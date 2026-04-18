A heated argument arose after a man accused another of bumping into him. PHOTOS: THESGDAILY/INSTAGRAM

‘I apologise to you? I’m a senior citizen’: Elderly man retaliates after being accused of bumping into younger passer-by at Bugis+

A heated argument erupted at Bugis+ after an elderly man allegedly bumped into a younger passer-by, during which the former insisted others should give way to him while the latter threatened legal action.

A video of the confrontation was later shared on the Instagram page @thesgdaily with a timestamp indicating that it occurred at about 4.18pm on April 12.

In the video, a man who identified himself as a “senior citizen” points the camera at a younger passer-by in the crowded mall.

“I harass you? You are the one who bumped into me,” the younger man says.

“Okay, I bump into you. So what?” the man behind the camera retaliates. “I apologise to you? I’m a senior citizen, you know.”

The younger man claims the older man had made eye contact with him while walking, but still bumped into him.

“You don’t know how to give way to senior citizen?” the older man asks, prompting the younger man to question whether he “cannot see other people walking”.

“I have a pacemaker. If anything happens to me, this will be (referred) to the authorities,” the older man says, challenging the other to take the matter to court.

The argument escalates as the older man repeatedly says, “Let the police come”, while the younger man demands his contact details, saying: “Let me sue you.”

Stomp has reached out to the police and Bugis+ for comment.

‘Respect is mutual’: Netizens divided

The post amassed over 153,000 views, with netizens split over who was in the wrong.

“Respect is mutual and not one way traffic. What is it so difficult to say sorry when you are wrong?” one netizen said. Many also described the older man’s actions as “rude”, “arrogant”, and “entitled”.

Others said they had observed similar behaviour among some seniors.

“A lot of old people think people have to respect them just because they’re old. Respect is earned no matter who,” one netizen noted.

Some disapproved of the older man’s “obnoxious” behaviour, saying that he was “using the ‘senior citizen’ victim card”.

“Rude means rude, whatever your age,” the commenter wrote.

However, some took issue with the younger man’s actions, saying he had “no right” to ask for the senior’s particulars and that he was “full of himself”.

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