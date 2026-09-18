Hyrox athlete who soiled herself mid-race in Beijing apologises, forfeits win

The 24-year-old Australian athlete, Joanna Wietrzyk, said she “regret(s) the decision to not have stepped off the track”.

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Sept 18, 2026

The athlete who triggered a fierce debate over hygiene standards after continuing to race at a Hyrox event in Beijing after defecating midway through last weekend has apologised.

In an Instagram post on Sept 17, the 24-year-old Australian athlete, Joanna Wietrzyk, said she “regret(s) the decision to not have stepped off the track”.

“I want to offer my sincere apology to the people of China, my fellow competitors, the spectators and the Hyrox organisers for what happened during the race in Beijing,” she said.

Wietrzyk also announced her decision to retroactively withdraw from the race and forfeit the points she earned for finishing first in the 16-24 age Pro category race on Sept 12.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The apology comes after Hyrox organisers on Sept 14 announced new rules, allowing race directors to withdraw racers on medical grounds if their “blood, vomit, urine or faeces poses a welfare or contamination risk” to themselves or other racers.

Two days later, some participants at the Beijing race were informed that they would be offered full refunds, notably those who were racing between 2.40pm and 8.40pm on race day.

The incident in Beijing saw Wietrzyk appearing to soil herself mid-race. Instead of stopping, she continued to complete the stations, leading to equipment contamination and a furore among other participants.

“I am learning from this experience and will carry those lessons with me, including remembering that there is more to life than racing and knowing when it is right to step away,” Wietrzyk said in the post.

Some netizens branded Wietrzyk’s apology a forced public relations move, pointing out that her initial response in a now-deleted post was simply, “a win is a win”.

The statement also follows moves by her primary sponsor, Puma, to pull her clothing line from its online store.

After Wietrzyk’s identity circulated online, Hyrox warned that anyone sending threats of violence or abuse would be permanently banned from all future events, adding that its team was actively identifying those responsible.

“Frustration should never be directed towards the athletes themselves,” the race organiser had said.

That initial Instagram statement from Hyrox, posted earlier in September, has since been deleted.

It drew significant backlash from netizens angry that the organisation had not adequately addressed public health concerns over the soiling incident in Beijing.

Hyrox, which has surged in popularity in recent years, is an indoor fitness race that combines running and functional workout stations.

Competitors use shared equipment – including sleds, rowers, and sandbags – which they must physically touch and pass around across the race course.

The recent Hyrox rule change has been welcomed by the broader community, particularly racers in Singapore ahead of the upcoming fitness racing event at the Singapore Expo from Nov 26 to 29, which is expected to draw over 14,000 competitors.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics TNP News

hyrox

athlete

poo

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.