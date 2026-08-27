The former actor was involved in a dispute with a neighbouring stallholder.

Huang Yiliang assault: Man, 60, given 12-month conditional warning after alleged attack on former actor

A 60-year-old man who was accused of attacking former actor Huang Yiliang following a dispute at a hawker centre has been issued a 12-month conditional warning following the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) consultations with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The 64-year-old former actor, who runs a seafood stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre in MacPherson, was embroiled in an escalating dispute with the owner of a neighbouring chicken rice stall. He was also allegedly assaulted by the stallholder’s husband on the evening of May 10.

Police previously issued lines stating that a 64-year-old man had been assaulted by a 60-year-old man, who was assisting with investigations.

Man issued 12-month conditional warning

In response to queries from Lianhe Zaobao on Aug 27, police said that it issued a 12-month conditional warning to the 60-year-old man on Aug 3, after completing investigations and consulting the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The man had been accused of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment.

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During an earlier interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Huang said that he planned to continue operating his stall there as business was stable and he had yet to find a more suitable location.

“Now, I only hope to draw a clear line between us and for each of us to run our own businesses. After all, circumstances can change over time, and it is hard to say whether our relationship will improve in the future,” he added.

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