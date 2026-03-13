Hougang PMD accident: Footage shows driver beating red light before slamming into mum and 2 kids

Footage shows a car beating a red light in Hougang before slamming into a PMD carrying a mother and two of her children. PHOTOS: ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK

Dashcam footage of the March 11 accident involving a car and an electric scooter in Hougang shows the sedan running a red light and slamming into the personal mobility device (PMD) carrying a woman and her two children.

The 30-year-old woman, as well as her children — a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy — were conveyed to the hospital after the collision.

A 54-year-old woman was subsequently arrested for reckless driving causing grievous hurt.

Red car runs red light, slams into PMD

Footage uploaded by Facebook page ROADS.sg begins with the dashcam vehicle slowing to a stop at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 as the traffic light turns red.

The PMD then enters from the right of the frame, with the boy seated in front of the woman and the girl at the rear.

As the PMD is about to reach the other side of the crossing, a red car drives down the leftmost lane and collides with the PMD with a loud bang. The force of the impact sends the PMD passengers tumbling across the road. The girl lands the furthest from the impact, near the road divider a few metres away.

The sequence of events in the video appears to contradict earlier reports that the PMD was turning from Hougang Street 61 onto Hougang Avenue 8 when the accident occurred.

The collision sent small objects, presumably parts of the PMD and the passengers' belongings, flying into the air. Shin Min Daily News reported that shattered glass and the contents of a bag were found scattered across the scene of the incident.

Two passers-by rushes over to render assistance. A man in white, who was slightly behind the PMD when the crash happened, dashes towards the boy lying near him.

The mother can be seen pushing herself up as the video ends.

Police investigations ongoing

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 5.30pm on March 11.

A PMD rider and two PMD passengers were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Following the incident, a 54-year-old female car driver was arrested for reckless driving causing grievous hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

