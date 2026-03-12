A woman and two children riding on a PMD were conveyed to the hospital after a traffic accident in Hougang. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Mother and 2 children sent to hospital after car hits their PMD in Hougang, driver arrested

A woman and two of her children were sent to the hospital after their electric scooter (e-scooter) was hit by a car at Hougang on March 11.

The driver was subsequently arrested for reckless driving causing grievous hurt.

Pair of kids conveyed to hospital after Hougang incident

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident, which occurred at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Street 61 at about 5.30pm.

A 30-year-old female personal mobility device (PMD) rider and two PMD passengers — a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy — were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that one person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and another two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A 54-year-old female car driver was subsequently arrested.

Victims were bleeding from face

A Shin Min Daily News reader described seeing a victim lying on the ground, surrounded by shattered glass.

Photos submitted by the reader show an overturned e-scooter and several passers-by standing beside a child lying in the centre of the road. A bag was also flung onto the road, with its contents scattered.

35-year-old Harun (transliterated), another witness, told Shin Min that he was on the ground floor of a nearby HDB block when he heard a loud noise. When he turned over, he saw a stationary red car on the road shoulder, as well as a woman and two children tumbling onto the road.

Rushing over to render assistance, Harun saw the trio's bloodied faces and used tissue to stem the bleeding

Female driver escorted away by police

When Shin Min visited the scene of the accident, one of the lanes was cordoned off.

A woman, presumed to be the driver, was seen speaking to police officers. She had no visible injuries and was escorted away in a police car.

The right window of the car was shattered, and its right bumper detached. The vehicle was towed away at about 9pm.

Witnesses allegedly chided by family's kin for being nosy

Before the accident, witnesses observed both children riding on the e-scooter with their mother — one stood on the footrest while the other sat on the rear cushion.

This led to discussions among those at the scene, with some pointing out that such behaviour was unsafe.

An eyewitness who declined to be named stated that the e-scooter was turning right from Hougang Street 61 onto Hougang Avenue 8 when it collided with the red sedan. It remains unclear how the collision occurred.

The female driver appeared stunned immediately after the accident, but exited the car to assess the situation after regaining her composure.

After the accident, a man arrived at the scene on a PMD with a child in tow, claiming to be the victims' kin. Members of the public warned the man to be careful when crossing the road, but were instead chided for being nosy.

The man then checked on the victims' condition, ignoring those around him.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.