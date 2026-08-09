Haze situation seen from the OCBC Centre at Chulia Street on March 26, 2025.

Hotspots increase in Sumatra and Kalimantan as Singapore braces for possible haze

Singapore’s air quality remains in the Moderate range for now, but the Government’s Haze Task Force is on standby as dry weather and an increase in regional hotspots raise the risk of haze in the coming days.

In a statement on National Day (Aug 9), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was 81 in the Central region as at 1pm, remaining within the Moderate range.

However, recent dry conditions have led to an escalation in hotspots and smoke plumes over parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Under the prevailing southeasterly winds, smoke haze could be blown towards Singapore, particularly from hotspots in southern Sumatra.

NEA added that the dry conditions are expected to continue over the coming week, increasing the risk of haze if the fires persist.

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Government ready if air quality worsens

The 28 public agencies that make up the Government’s Haze Task Force are prepared to activate their haze response plans should air quality deteriorate into the Unhealthy range, when the 24-hour PSI exceeds 100.

The task force, chaired by NEA, comprises agencies that coordinate measures to minimise the impact of haze on Singapore. Their response is scaled according to the severity of the haze.

NEA said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

If the 24-hour PSI enters the Unhealthy range, the agency will begin issuing daily haze advisories, including forecasts to help the public plan outdoor activities and events.

Check PM2.5 before heading outdoors

NEA advised the public to refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration as the best indicator of current air quality when deciding whether to carry out outdoor or strenuous activities over the next few hours.

As PM2.5 levels can fluctuate throughout the day, especially during transboundary haze episodes, the agency encouraged people to check the latest readings before heading outdoors.

Those who reduce outdoor activities, avoid strenuous exercise and stay well hydrated can reduce the health effects of haze exposure.

People with chronic heart or lung conditions should keep their medication on hand, while vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and those with existing heart or lung conditions should seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Current air quality readings and haze advisories are available on the myENV app, as well as the NEA and haze.gov.sg websites.

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