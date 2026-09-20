The video showed three Blue Bay Hotpot Restaurant employees standing and saluting as the Singapore national anthem played.

Hotpot eatery in Jalan Besar apologises after getting slammed for using S’pore national anthem in video

A Jalan Besar hotpot restaurant has apologised after a social media video showing three employees saluting as Singapore’s national anthem played in the background drew criticism online.

The 10-second clip was posted on Blue Bay Seafood Hotpot Restaurant’s WeChat, Instagram and TikTok accounts on Sept 18, but has since been removed.

On-screen text in Mandarin read: “When business isn’t doing well”.

The video itself showed three employees standing and saluting as the national anthem played.

Netizens criticise use of national anthem

The clip drew critical comments on the restaurant’s WeChat account, with many netizens calling for the restaurant to respect Singapore and questioning the use of the anthem in the video.

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One commenter wrote: “Please show respect to Singapore. Please do not anyhow use our national anthem foolishly.”

Another asked: “If someone did this with China’s national anthem, would you be happy?”

Others called for the restaurant to be reported, with one warning that it should “prepare to close”.

According to the National Heritage Board (NHB) website, public and private organisations may sing or play the national anthem on “any appropriate occasion”.

Wherever the national anthem is played or performed, users are expected to observe “dignity and proper etiquette”.

Restaurant says video was meant to be humourous

In a response to Stomp on Sept 19, a spokesperson for Blue Bay Seafood Hotpot Restaurant said the video was intended as a light-hearted clip to build a closer connection with customers.

The spokesperson said it was not a commercial advertisement and that there was “absolutely no intention to offend or disrespect the National Anthem”.

The video was edited and published by the staff member responsible for the restaurant’s social media, the spokesperson added.

“This was an internal editorial oversight, and there was a lapse in the management review process,” the restaurant said.

It apologised and acknowledged that using the music was inappropriate.

“We recognise that the use of the music was inappropriate and respect the concerns raised by members of the public,” the spokesperson said, adding that the video was taken down after the restaurant became aware of the concerns.

Moving forward, all short-form videos will undergo management review before publication.

The restaurant also said it would provide content guidelines and training for staff managing its social media channels to prevent similar incidents.

“We take the matter seriously and will learn from this incident to ensure greater care is taken with our future content,” the spokesperson said.

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