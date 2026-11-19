According to the private hospital, the doctor had “failed to carry out the original surgical plan of preserving the ovaries”.

Hospital apologises after doctor removes patient’s ovaries in surgery meant to preserve them

A private hospital in Hong Kong has apologised after a 45-year-old patient had both her ovaries inadvertently removed during a surgery which was supposed to preserve them.

According to Hong Kong news site South China Morning Post, the Department of Health disclosed the incident, which happened at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre , in its monthly list of sentinel events on Nov 16.

A sentinel event refers to a patient safety incident involving death or serious physical or psychological injury to a patient.

The private teaching hospital located in Sha Tin apologised a day later , saying that it was deeply saddened and regretful over the September incident, which was described as “ cognitive lapse ”.

PHOTO: SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

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“The investigation results revealed that during the surgery, the doctor was highly focused on executing the immediate clinical steps, which led to a temporary collapse of his situational awareness,” the hospital said.

Although the surgical consent form and treatment plan stated that the ovaries were to be preserved, the doctor had apparently “failed to carry out the original surgical plan of preserving the ovaries”.

“The doctor has acknowledged this cognitive lapse and offered a heartfelt apology and explanation to the patient and her family,” the statement added.

Nurse realises mistake during specimen verification

The incident came to light after a nurse found both ovaries during specimen verification — a process to confirm that laboratory samples match the right patient — and immediately notified the doctor of the discrepancy.

Although the identity of the doctor has not been disclosed, the hospital said disciplinary action would be taken against him in accordance with the hospital’s human resources policies.

In an earlier statement which did not name the hospital, the Department of Health said the patient was in stable condition f ollowing the incident.

“There was no evidence showing that the hospital had breached the code of practice requirements on premises, staffing or equipment in a way that led to the sentinel event,” the spokesperson said.

The hospital also said it had reported the incident to the department as it was “highly concerned” about it.

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