A teacher from Pakistan was charged with sending nude photos to his 14-year-old male student on three occasions.

Hong Kong teacher charged with sending nudes to teen student, poses for photos outside court

After being charged for allegedly sending nude photos to a 14-year-old student, a Pakistani male teacher in Hong Kong posed for photos outside court, including holding up a “V” hand sign.

Khan Mohammed Naheem, 27, faced three counts of committing indecent acts against children under 16 years of age. The teacher allegedly sent nude photos to a Form 1 — the equivalent of Secondary 1 in Singapore — student on three occasions between December 2025 and January 2026.

His case was heard for the first time at Hong Kong’s Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on June 2.

He was granted bail of HK$1,000 (S$163), with the case adjourned to July 28.

As Khan was leaving the courthouse, he noticed reporters waiting outside the building.

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According to Hong Kong news outlet The Witness, he returned to the building and re-emerged with a shirt over his head, posing in various mischievous poses and showing a “V” hand sign for the cameras before leaving.

If convicted of indecency against children under 16, offenders face up to 10 years in prison.

Netizens slam actions, call for deportation

Netizens criticised Khan’s actions, with some calling for a harsh punishment and even deportation to his home country of Pakistan.

Others took the 27-year-old’s posing as a lack of remorse, with one Facebook user saying: “If I were his lawyer, I wouldn’t know how to plead for leniency for him... The judge can scroll on their phone looking at Facebook and still make the right call.”

“When he enters prison, he should do that pose,” another netizen joked.

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