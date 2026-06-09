Honda Civic smashes into stationary van at Geylang traffic junction before speeding off against flow of traffic

A video of a car smashing into a stationary van at a traffic junction in Geylang before speeding off against the flow of traffic has gone viral, leaving netizens wondering if it was drug-related and calling for action against such drivers.

The clip, recorded by a dashcam at about 11.15am on June 4 at Geylang East Central and shared on the SGRV Admin Facebook Page on June 7, shows a grey Honda Civic coming from the right, along a perpendicular road.

While heading straight, the driver of the Honda appears to mount a kerb and lose control of their vehicle, sending it barrelling over the road divider and smashing through the metal railing before making a T-bone collision into the right side of a stationary BYD van.

Immediately after the collision, the driver turns and speeds off against the flow of traffic.

The driver of the van subsequently exits his vehicle and appears to hobble in the path of the hit-and-run vehicle before disappearing from the camera’s view. Two others, a man and a woman, possibly from the vehicle beside the van, are seen taking photos with their phones as the traffic light turns green.

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Netizens suggest driver was under influence of Kpods

The post has since received over 125,000 views, 600 reactions, and 155 comments.

Many netizens speculated that the driver was under the influence of Kpods, or electronic cigarettes laced with etomidate.

“Vape again”, “Most probably Kpod at work”, and “Confirmed is another driver using etomidate vaping” were some of the comments suggesting that.

“Wow, running from who or what?” asked one netizen.

“Unlicensed driver?” suggested another.

“This could’ve killed the van driver!!! Horrible,” said one netizen.

Several netizens pointed out that the outcome could have been a lot more severe had the driver hit a motorcyclist or pedestrians.

“What happens if there was a motorcyclist waiting at that junction? Sure mati (’die’ in Malay). Don’t know what’s happening to Singapore drivers,” commented a Facebook user.

“He thinks he’s playing Sony Playstation, ah?” asked another.

Some called for sterner action against such errant drivers.

“How are we going to feel safe walking, crossing or standing anywhere along the road?” asked one netizen.

“MOT, traffic police and the driving school should all review the high accident rate, the law, training, and safety standards here,” suggested another.

In response to a query from Stomp, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 11.30am on June 4. Two cars and a van were involved in the accident.

A 63-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

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