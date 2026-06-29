The incident occurred at about 11.30am on June 27 outside a convenience store.

Homeless Thai man allegedly slashes woman because he ‘doesn’t like overweight people’

A Vietnamese woman was allegedly slashed with a box cutter in Bangkok after a Thai man reportedly told police he attacked her because he “doesn’t like overweight people”.

According to Khaosod, the incident occurred at about 11.30am on June 27 outside a convenience store at the entrance to Soi Silom 5 in Bangkok.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram, a Vietnamese national working at an advertising company in Thailand, was walking along the pavement when she was allegedly slashed on the arm. The suspect then fled the scene.

She ran into the convenience store, where staff rendered first aid.

The store manager then alerted the police and arranged for the woman to be taken to hospital, where she received 14 stitches for her injuries.

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Police from Thung Maha Mek Police Station later tracked down the suspect using CCTV footage and arrested the 30-year-old man, identified as Etsana, also known as Film, in a nearby alley.

Officers also seized a box cutter believed to have been used in the attack.

A box cutter believed to have been used in the attack was also seized PHOTO: KHAOSOD ENGLISH

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to the attack, claiming he “does not like overweight people”.

Thai media reported that he told investigators he weighs 120kg and wanted to be “the only one” who was overweight. He allegedly said seeing an overweight woman walk past made him angry, prompting the attack.

The suspect has since been charged with causing bodily harm and remains in police custody while legal proceedings are ongoing.

After receiving treatment, Nguyen returned to the police station to identify the suspect and thanked officers for their swift arrest.

Residents in the area told police the suspect had been living on the streets and wandering around the neighbourhood.

According to Thaiger, some residents also alleged that he had previously chased and assaulted overweight women in the area before this incident.

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