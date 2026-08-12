Home-grown gelato favourite Tom’s Palette to shut after 21 years

In a video posted on its Instagram account, Tom’s Palette announced that it would be closing in mid- to late October.

Marisa Yeo

The Straits Times

August 11, 2026

Home-grown gelato shop Tom’s Palette is closing after 21 years.

In a video posted on its Instagram account, Tom’s Palette, which has outlets in Bugis and Kovan, announced that it would be closing in mid- to late October.

The gelato shop is known for its wide range of unique flavours, ranging from familiar local tastes such as Kueh Bangkit and Pi Pa Gao (a Chinese herbal cough syrup) to experimental concoctions such as Singapore Breakfast, containing kaya gelato and white chocolate toast, and Parmigiano Regiano & Crackers.

In a reference to closures hitting the food and beverage industry recently, a spokeswoman said in the video: “Back in April, I sat here wondering if we were next, and unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are next.”

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She added: “I’m sure to many, we appear as a very successful business. But the truth is that the dessert industry really only does well for three hours out of the day, and it’s not enough to pay for the 21 hours when there’s not a lot of people.”

The news comes amid a spate of closures in the dessert industry in Singapore.

Pantler announced on Aug 6 that it would be closing its doors on Aug 30, while Tarte by Cheryl Koh shuttered both its outlets in April after 11 years of operation.

The Tom’s Palette spokeswoman said: “If you are someone who is interested in continuing this legacy, please do reach out to us.”

In the video, the spokeswoman also added that Tom’s Palette will be re-releasing fan-favourite flavours in its Encore Collection every Tuesday at 6pm, including Mao Shan Wang, Taiwanese Sesame Brittle and Soya Bean Youtiao. The full list of flavours can be found on its website.

The comments section of the Instagram post was filled with people celebrating the store for its 21 years of service, and reminiscing about their favourite ice cream flavours.

“Thank you for the memories,” one commenter said. “The Old Fashioned Apple Pie will not be forgotten.”

Another added: “Will drop by to support. I’ll miss that bittergourd gelato.”

A third lamented: “I always have White Chocolate Nori and other flavours like Vegan Chocolate, Savoury Crunch and my favourite seasonal Nasi Lemak in my freezer for a daily bite or two. Who will satisfy this craving now?”

Operations at the Bugis branch of Tom’s Palette were previously suspended for two weeks in October 2024 by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after the gelato shop accumulated 12 demerit points in a year. It had failed to register an assistant and sold unclean food, said SFA.

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