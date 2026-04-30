Ho Ching shares story of ‘tycoon’ bringing char kway teow onboard SIA flight, netizens speculate who she’s referring to

Ho Ching told the story of a tycoon who would bring char kway teow onboard Singapore Airlines flights. PHOTOS ILLUSTRATIONS: BT FILE PHOTO, ST FILE PHOTO

Madam Ho Ching sent netizens into a flurry of speculation after sharing a story about a tycoon who brought char kway teow onboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, as the carrier does not serve the hawker dish.

In a post shared on April 29, Madam Ho, who is chairwoman of Temasek Trust, described the “wealthy tycoon” as looking like “any uncle in the neighbourhood hawker centre” even as he enjoyed the luxury of having his “favourite char kway teow on board his favourite airline.”

In an April 29 post, Ho Ching, chairwoman of Temasek Trust, described the “wealthy tycoon” as looking like “any uncle in a neighbourhood hawker centre”, despite enjoying his “favourite char kway teow on board his favourite airline.”

“No spiffy suits. No stifling ties. No entitlement. No demands. Just a simple man making do for himself, buying his own food to bring along to enjoy,” Madam Ho concluded.

Netizens guess if post was referring to SM Lee Hsien Loong

The post garnered over 1,100 likes and 331 comments, with netizens speculating about what prompted it and who Madam Ho was referring to.

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Many guessed that Madam Ho was referring to her husband, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is reportedly a fan of No. 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow in River Valley.

Others, however, were against passengers bringing their own foods due to the myriad of odours.

“I cannot imagine the smell if everyone starts bringing their own packed food on the plane, tycoon or not, please show some class,” one Facebook user urged. “Since when is char kway teow allowed on board? Might as well you say bring bubble tea or durian onboard,” said another.

SIA guidelines state that cabin crew may restrict the carriage of food in cabin or check-in baggage if they are deemed “offensive”, citing the example of food that emits strong smells.

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