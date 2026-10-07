‘Help me’: 73-year-old man runs to Telok Blangah coffee shop bleeding from chest, later dies

A 73-year-old man who reportedly suffered a stab wound to his chest in Telok Blangah ran to a nearby coffee shop for help while coughing up blood and struggling to breathe, but later died in hospital.

A 32-year-old man, Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng, was charged on Oct 7 with the murder of 73-year-old Tham Nam Poh.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Oct 5 in the vicinity of Block 61 Telok Blangah Heights.

In a news release published that day, the police said they received calls for assistance near Block 61 and arrived within 10 minutes.

They found Tham lying motionless and a 53-year-old man injured at the ground floor of the block.

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Both men were taken to hospital, where Tham subsequently died, police said. The 53-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

More than 10m trail of blood found below HDB block

When Shin Min Daily News visited the scene at around 11.50pm on Oct 5, parts of the outdoor dining area of the coffee shop below Block 61, the corridor below Block 57 and the open-air carpark between the two blocks had been cordoned off.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A large number of police officers were at the scene conducting investigations.

A trail of blood stretching more than 10m could be seen below Block 57, while drops of blood were also found on the floor at the open-air carpark.

Several blood-stained tissues were left on the floor of the coffee shop’s outdoor dining area. One of the tables was stained with blood, with a blood-stained baseball cap placed on it.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Blood-stained clothing and a towel were also left on the ground near the coffee shop.

Elderly man covered in blood, had difficulty breathing

When Shin Min returned to the scene on the morning of Oct 6, a male diner who declined to be named said he had been eating at the coffee shop when he saw an elderly man running over from the direction of the open-air carpark.

The elderly man appeared to have been stabbed in the chest and was covered in blood, including on his face, the witness said.

“He was having difficulty breathing. By the time the ambulance arrived, he was already very weak.”

The diner then turned around and noticed a younger man sitting on a chair outside the coffee shop, with blood coming from his right shoulder.

“He first ran to a nearby clinic, then came back out and waited for the ambulance.”

Another male diner, 66-year-old retiree Harvinder, said he suddenly heard someone shouting “help me” and “call the police”. He then saw the elderly man running over.

“No one was chasing him from behind, and there was nothing unusual at the blocks opposite,” he said.

Foong, Tham and the 53-year-old injured man are understood to have been strangers.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said both injured men were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Suspect called police to surrender after attack

According to police, Foong called them after the incident to surrender and was subsequently arrested in the vicinity.

Police believe he acted alone and said there was currently no evidence to suggest that the incident was religiously motivated or an act of terror.

Shin Min also observed police officers investigating a unit on the second floor of a block near the scene on the night of Oct 5.

Two police officers stood outside the unit while crime scene investigators were seen taking photographs and collecting evidence inside.

When reporters returned to the unit on the morning of Oct 6, a middle-aged man answered the door but immediately closed it after they identified themselves.

The unit is believed to be Foong’s home.

A neighbour, 68-year-old electrician Mr Lee, said two men and a woman in her 70s lived there.

Wife and daughter of deceased rush back from Taiwan

Residents said they had seen Tham walking alone in the area shortly before 6pm on Oct 5.

Nearby business owners told Shin Min that his wife and daughter had been travelling in Taiwan and rushed back to Singapore overnight after learning of his death.

Shin Min later contacted Tham’s daughter, who declined to be interviewed.

Injured man ran to clinic for help

Witnesses said the 53-year-old man suffered a wound to his right shoulder and ran to a clinic beside the coffee shop for help before sitting on a chair outside.

The clinic’s female staff member reportedly came out to assist him, while members of the public are believed to have provided tissues and towels to help stop the bleeding.

Police officers were also seen entering and leaving the clinic that night.

The clinic confirmed to Shin Min the next morning that the younger injured man had sought help there, but staff declined to comment further.

Shopping bag left below block, police mark it as evidence

A shopping bag containing a carton of milk and two packs of sausages was found near the lift lobby at Block 57.

A police evidence marker was placed beside it.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The items were believed to have been purchased from a nearby supermarket.

Police officers were also seen using flashlights to search the grass around the open-air carpark.

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