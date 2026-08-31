Travellers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours.

Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during Sept 4 to 14 school holidays

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) expects heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming school holidays from Sept 4 to 14.

To manage traffic flow, the authority encourages travellers to plan their journey ahead of time and consider travelling during non-peak hours such as early mornings and late evenings.

They should also use the QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app for faster immigration clearance.

More importantly, travellers should not bring in prohibited or controlled items and must ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months.

ICA steps up security checks at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints

Since Feb 28, ICA has stepped up security checks at all checkpoints “in view of the heightened global security environment”.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Therefore, travellers should expect longer waiting times during peak travel periods.

In a travel advisory, the authority shared that more than 2.1 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the National Day weekend, from Aug 7 to 10.

Numbers peaked on Aug 7 when more than 593,000 travellers cleared immigration through the land checkpoints in a single day.

During peak hours, the waiting time for immigration clearance took up to three hours for car travellers due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia.

Firm action against travellers who commit traffic offences

ICA reminds all motorists to cooperate with its officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules.

Those caught queue-cutting will be directed to make a U-turn and re-join the queue from the back.

Firm action will be taken against travellers who fail to comply with ICA officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences at checkpoints.

During the National Day weekend, 13 motorists were caught for traffic-related offences and dangerous road behaviour.

Enforcement actions included referrals to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution, as well as bans on motorists from entering Singapore.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.