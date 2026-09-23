Many netizens voiced their approval for the new fines.

‘Healing of public transport begins now’: Netizens support new fines for loud music, placing feet on bus seats

Many netizens have voiced support for the new fines targeting public bus commuters who play music loudly, put their feet on seats, or engage in other disruptive acts.

From Sept 23, passengers who commit such acts can be fined up to $500 under new laws aimed at making public bus journeys safer and more comfortable. Other offences include littering, as well as eating or drinking onboard.

More serious offences, including causing obstruction or danger at bus interchanges and terminals, or soiling any part of a bus or interchange, can incur fines of up to $5,000.

‘Healing of public transport begins now’

Many netizens have since voiced their approval of the new fines, with several content creators also taking to social media to share their thoughts.

On Sept 22, content creator @benwhoah, whose real name is Ben, uploaded a clip on TikTok expressing his support, saying that Singapore was “finally” implementing fines for bus commuters who blast loud music or put their feet on seats.

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“The healing of Singapore’s public transport begins now,” he said. “Bye-bye to putting your crusty a*** feet up”.

Ben noted that there was “no use” telling Singaporeans to “please be considerate”, but once money gets involved, “suddenly everybody becomes civic-minded”.

“Fine is our love language,” he quipped.

Another content creator, @alkisahproductions, stressed that public transport is a “shared space” and that it is “basic common sense” to refrain from such acts.

“Remember, your bus fare might be $2, but your behaviour can cost you $5,000,” he said.

Many netizens echoed similar sentiments in the comments.

“Great initiative, thank you LTA,” one wrote. Others expressed hope that there would “no more noise pollution” after the rule kicks in.

‘How about babies?’: Netizens

In a video uploaded on Sept 22, TikTok user @nevininho urged bus commuters to be more mindful of their actions.

“Please be careful of what you do on the bus,” he said.

The video has since amassed over 167,000 views and more than 290 comments.

While many netizens supported the new fines, some questioned the move.

“How about babies and kids?” one user asked, questioning whether parents would be fined if their babies or children cried or made noise.

“WALAO EH BUS BECOME LIBRARY IS IT,” another said.

Another commenter questioned what would happen if a commuter had a mental illness and was unable to comply with the rules.

Designated staff can issue administrative notifications: LTA

LTA said it will continue working with public bus operators to exercise discretion when handling cases involving inconsiderate commuters, particularly those with physical or mental health conditions.

To enforce the new rules, designated staff from the four public bus operators, including ticket inspectors and interchange staff, can issue administrative notifications to passengers suspected of committing offences.

LTA will then follow up with investigations.

Bus drivers will not be authorised to issue such notifications “so as not to affect their core duty of safely operating the bus”, LTA said.

However, they can advise passengers to stop disruptive behaviour and ask them to alight if they refuse to comply.

If an unruly passenger refuses to cooperate, drivers can seek assistance from the bus operations control centre or the police.

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