Before his death, Arjun had been living in Malawi, where he worked as the operations manager of Cricket Malawi from February 2020.

‘He was a very loving brother’: Sibling of S’pore cricketer killed in Malawi makes public plea, says no arrests after a year

The sibling of former national cricketer Arjun Menon, who was murdered in Malawi last year, has renewed her campaign to seek answers over his death, citing a lack of progress in the investigation.

Before his death, Arjun had been living in Malawi, where he worked as the operations manager of Cricket Malawi from February 2020.

According to The Straits Times, Malawian media reported that Arjun was brutally attacked by thugs in Blantyre, Malawi, on May 11, 2025.

Speaking to MONEY FM 89.3 on Sept 23, his sister Prema Menon described Arjun, the family’s firstborn, as a “very loving older brother” who had protected her since she was born six years after him.

In the months following his death, Prema said she became increasingly concerned about the lack of updates from the authorities.

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“By this point it had been three months since Arjun’s murder, and the police were not giving us anything more than ‘we’re still investigating’,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept 25.

Prema also said her concerns grew in August 2025, when she sensed that “something was wrong”.

She said Malawian authorities continued to tell the family that the murder was under investigation, while the boss of Cricket Malawi reportedly told her that “no one” was communicating updates to him either.

In July 2026, Prema began a media campaign in earnest on Instagram account @arjunmenonsg to raise awareness about her brother’s case.

In a now-viral Instagram reel posted on Sept 30, she said there had been “no progress from the Malawi Police and other authorities” more than a year after Arjun’s death.

Prema said her ongoing campaign was about seeking answers and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

She described her goal as seeking justice for Arjun and to “answer for what has been done”, and to ensure that her brother’s death does not “become just another statistic”.

As of Oct 4, Prema shared that the investigating officer in charge of her brother’s case in Malawi has “gone AWOL”.

“Now it feels like I’m back at square one trying to get a contact,” she said solemnly.

‘Pray that justice is delivered’

Prema’s Sept 30 reel has since been viewed over 83,200 times, with many comments of support for Prema and Arjun’s loved ones.

“This is so heartbreaking, no brother, sister or their parents should ever go through such a situation... pray and hope that justice is delivered,” wrote one commenter.

In response to comments on her videos asking whether Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) could assist, Prema shared that MFA cannot investigate or prosecute a case in another country — just as another country cannot do so in Singapore.

How the public can help

In a pinned post made on Oct 1, Prema shared that those who wish to help can share the account’s posts with their thoughts on Arjun’s case while tagging @arjunmenonsg and the Malawi police.

For those with wider networks, Prema has requested to be introduced to:

Non-governmental organisations, lawyers and/or human rights organisations in Malawi

Influential Singaporeans living in Malawi, who have ties in the business community

Journalists and other members of the media with international reach

She has also asked members of cricket associations Arjun had been a part of to “ask them what it would take for them to make a public statement for one of their own” and for those with information of her brother’s murder to contact her.

“However small it seems, it could matter.”

Stomp has reached out to Prema Menon for further comment.

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