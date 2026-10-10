The man later walked away and stood some distance away with his back to her.

‘Like he owned my bike’: Female biker upset to find stranger sitting on her parked motorcycle

A female biker was upset to find a stranger sitting on her parked motorcycle, only for him to walk away without apologising when she confronted him.

TitToker @tksajjj, who goes by Jasmine, shared a video of the encounter on Sept 29.

In the video, a man is seen sitting on her motorcycle as she approaches it.

“Hello, sorry, this is my bike,” she tells him politely.

The man gets off the motorcycle and walks away without apologising.

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Jasmine responds with “it’s OK”, but appears to regret saying it almost immediately.

“Bro sat there like he OWNED my bike,” she writes in the caption, adding: “Can we just… don’t touch people’s things without permission.”

She also shares in the caption that she was a little afraid during the encounter as it was around 11pm and there was nobody else around.

In an on-screen caption, she adds: “I shouldn’t have said sorry – it’s my bike.”

It was the first time such an incident had happened to her.

PHOTOS: TKSAJJJ/TIKTOK

In a comment, Jasmine also says she had to wipe the man’s perspiration off her motorcycle.

The video has racked up nearly 200,000 views, more than 14,400 reactions and 118 comments.

‘Why are you so nice to him?’

Many netizens sympathised with Jasmine, with some impressed by her patience.

“High EQ indeed are you,” one commented.

“Why (are) you so nice to him? I would totally snap at him,” another said.

Several asked why she had apologised to the man in the first place.

“Y U SAY SORRY?!?!!!!” asked one. “I wouldn’t even say sorry. Get off my bike bro,” another said.

Other bikers shared similar experiences of strangers touching or using their motorcycles without permission.

“Girl you wouldn’t believe me when I say I work in an oyster bar and a family literally ordered takeaway to have a dozen oysters outside and they PUT IT ON MY BIKE and USED IT AS A TABLE since my bike was parked right outside of my work,” said one.

Another recalleed: “Bro I had a lady like touching all up on my bike once and looking at others going, ‘which one of these can I sit on’, with me right there. I just looked at her and said ‘well definitely not mine so get your hands off it’.”

“Where do these people get the audacity?" the netizen added.

Some also suggested how Jasmine could have responded to the man.

“I would have gone ‘cantik moto bro’,” said a netizen.

Another joked: “I’d be like, “nice bike”, then put my key and turn on the bike.”

Stomp has reached out to the original poster for more details.

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