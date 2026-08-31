‘He messed with the wrong person’: Women chase alleged stalker through Sengkang estate

The two women and man who was allegedly following them.

A video of two women turning the tables on their alleged stalker by chasing and filming him has earned the praise of netizens for their courage, though some were also concerned for their safety.

The 78-second clip, shared on Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Aug 30, shows the two women shortly after they realise they were apparently being followed at an HDB estate in Sengkang.

One woman, dressed in a white T-shirt, films the encounter while her friend in black, identified in the subtitles as Amillie, decides to confront the man.

The woman filming asks if they can leave, but Amillie has other ideas.

“I really want to f***ing fight him,” she declares as they notice the man trying to hide by squatting behind a pillar.

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“I know you’re scared but he messed with the wrong person,” says Amillie. “Take his face,” she adds before making her way towards the man.

A voiceover explains that the man “has been following us since like the other HDB then he keep asking us if he can pay us to do something”.

Whatever that something was is not revealed, and it is unclear whether the women knew what he was referring to.

“For you, I’m holding myself back,” Amillie tells her friend, who says she is so scared because Amillie is about to confront the man.

“Careful ah, walk slower, walk slower,” she tells Amillie.

When Amillie stands still for a moment, wondering which way to go, the man abruptly appears from behind a pillar.

Upon seeing Amillie holding her phone, he raises his hands as if in surrender and walks away from her.

Amillie walks up to him, and when the man realises she is right behind him, he bolts.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” he says as he runs away.

Amillie gives chase and the video then shows footage from her phone camera before ending with an image of the man and a message: “Anyway PSA to all my girlies in Sengkang, stay safe girlies (we didn’t manage to catch up to him, our stamina lost first).”

The video has racked up more than 70,000 views, 765 reactions and nearly 100 comments.

‘Well done, gals. Be careful’

Netizens praised the women for their gung-ho approach, although many also warned them to be careful.

“Singapore is super safe and that’s why these SG gals can even chase their own stalker. No police involved. Weapon: just a handphone to viral his face… Well done, gals. Be careful ya, gals,” said one.

“Wah lau... face exposed — game over. Good job, ladies. But must be careful also, lah,” another said.

Others saw the lighter side of the encounter.

“Amazing Siao Char Bor (mad woman) mode when the guy starts running. Stay safe,” said one.

Another referenced the Seventh Month Festival of the Hungry Ghosts: “Meimei, Seventh month don’t go chasing apparitions — suddenly his head go one way, body go another way.”

One netizen thought it looked like they were playing catching, while another simply said, “Uno Reverse!” – alluding to the card game where the direction of play can be changed.

Not everyone thought it was a laughing matter, though.

“If you’re alone, don’t. You’re with a friend, he’s alone, yes. Anything happens, your friend still can call (the) police,” said one netizen.

Another felt the women should have just alerted the police. “You never know whether he has any weapon with him,” the Facebook user warned.

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