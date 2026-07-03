‘He felt at home here’: Pek Kio’s beloved twig artist dies at 83 after illness, MP pays tribute

Alvin Tan, MP for the Moulmein-Cairnill division of Tanjong Pagar GRC, shared the news on his social media accounts on July 2.

An 83-year-old man who made waves for creating works of art using twigs has died on July 1 after falling ill, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt tributes on social media.

Alvin Tan, MP for the Moulmein-Cairnill division of Tanjong Pagar GRC, shared the news on his social media accounts on July 2.

Describing Uncle Thien as Pek Kio’s “famous ‘twig artist’” and someone who was “happiest doing that”, Tan said he would often find a quiet spot and arrange twigs into works of art.

Tan added that the retired hawker was offered a space at the Pek Kio Community Centre or the Pek Kio Residents’ Network centre, but he had politely declined.

“Uncle Thien is dear to us in Pek Kio. He was unwell recently and passed on yesterday,” Tan wrote.

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“Attended his wake today and met his family who told us how he felt so at home here with us. It warmed my heart. We will miss him.”

Attached to the post were photos of Thien and the MP at an HDB void deck with one of the artist’s creations between them. Other photos showed the pair smiling and exchanging fist bumps outside an HDB unit.

‘There won’t be another quite like him’

Tan first mentioned Thien in a 2020 Facebook post, describing him as “wildly creative”. Thien later made headlines in 2022 and 2023, when residents spotted him and his unique art form.

More recently, he was featured in a 2025 post on Facebook group Heritage SG Memories, which went viral.

“He is definitely a heritage fixture that we enjoy seeing when we are lucky to, and will miss one day. Pretty certain that there won’t be another quite like him,” the Facebook user had said.

Thien was also spotted creating his twig art again in December 2025.

Netizens pay tribute

Heartfelt tributes poured in in the comments of Tan’s Instagram post, with netizens describing the artist as “talented” and “iconic”.

“Rest in peace Uncle Thien! Still remembered your artwork of 武则天 using the twigs and how Im always looking forward to see your artwork whenever I’m on my way to the market with my daughter,” one netizen wrote.

Another said they saw Thien a few weeks prior, making twig art at his “usual spot”.

“His smiley face just so warm,” they added.

Others said they still had photos of his creations, thanking him for the beauty he brought to the neighbourhood.

“Even though his art was temporary, the joy it brought was permanent. His family said he felt at home here — that is the mark of someone who belongs to the community,” another chimed in.

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