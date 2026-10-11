Hazy conditions seen from Clementi area at about 8am on Oct 11.

Haze in Singapore: Air quality across the island remains in unhealthy range

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Oct 11, 2026

The haze situation here eased slightly on Oct 11 even as the air quality across the island remained in the unhealthy range.

At 9am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings stood at 118 in the north, 115 in the south, 138 in the east, 152 in the west and 151 in the central region.

This marks a slight improvement from a day before when the PSI value peaked at 183 in the central region at midnight before gradually dropping throughout the day.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of 101 to 200.

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Meanwhile, the PM2.5 readings remained in the elevated range across Singapore - 69 in the north, 71 in the south, 93 in the east, 88 in the west and 87 in the central region.

The hourly PM2.5 reading is used as a gauge for immediate air quality, with scores from 56 to 150 indicating elevated pollution levels while values of 151 to 250 represent high pollution levels.

In its daily advisory issued at 7pm on Oct 10, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI is forecast to be in the “unhealthy to high unhealthy range”, staying out of the “very unhealthy” range of 201 to 300.

“Moderate to dense smoke haze from southern Sumatra was observed to drift towards Singapore. Smoke haze was also observed in many parts of Kalimantan,” it noted.

It added that the haze will continue to drift towards Singapore under prevailing east-south-easterly or southerly winds.

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