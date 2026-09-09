Hawker centre in Kallang may close after 58 years amid redevelopment

The tender aims to enhance the vibrancy of the area and support communities with diverse sporting and lifestyle interests, SLA said in a Facebook post.

Stall owners at a 58-year-old hawker centre in Kallang say they expect the site to eventually close, after the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced that the area is set to be redeveloped.

One hawker added that their leases at Jalan Benaan Kapal Food Centre have only been extended until September 2027.

SLA said in a Facebook post on Sept 1 that it, along with Sport Singapore, has launched a Price-Quality tender for even-numbered addresses between 26 and 60 Jalan Benaan Kapal.

Under the price-quality framework, tenders are awarded to contractors based on a combination of price and quality attributes, rather than to the highest bidder.

The tender aims to enhance the vibrancy of the area and support communities with diverse sporting and lifestyle interests, the post added.

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Located near the Singapore Indoor Stadium and consisting of just one row of 10 stalls, the hawker centre at 60 Jalan Benaan Kapal has been operating for about 58 years.

The area surrounding the hawker centre was formerly home to shipyards where over 1,000 workers made a living. After the s hipyards were demolished in the 1980s, however, the hawker centre’s customers have comprised mostly nearby residents and sports enthusiasts.

Rumours about the hawker centre’s closure are not new. During a visit by Shin Min Daily News in 2018, some stallholders said the Government might take back the site and redevelop it into a community activity space.

When Shin Min visited the hawker centre eight years later, five of the stalls no longer had signs.

Stall owner says lease extended until September 2027

Mr Zheng (transliterated), who has operated hotpot stall One Pot at the hawker centre for about nine years, said he was recently informed that his lease had been extended until September 2027. With the redevelopment plans recently announced, he believes this will likely be the final extension.

Although he is reluctant to leave, he is considering relocating to a stall at the nearby Old Airport Road Food Centre or Jalan Batu Hawker Centre.

“My business has always relied mainly on regular customers. In future, I will update my customers on my operations through social media,” he said.

Mr Yang Zhong He (transliterated), who has operated a stall at the hawker centre for more than 55 years, previously rose to fame for selling coffee for just 40 cents.

The 78-year-old said the price of coffee has since increased to between 90 cents and $1 amid rising costs.

As for his future plans, Yang said he would make a decision based on his health condition.

Diners reluctant to to see hawker centre go

Diners at the hawker centre also expressed their reluctance to see it go.

Mr Liu (transliterated), a 55-year-old private-hire driver, said he often stops by for a meal when he drives past the area because he enjoys the hawker centre’s kampung ambience.

“The atmosphere here is old-fashioned, and the prices are affordable. You can take your time and enjoy your meal.

“I don’t know what the redevelopment will bring, but I will come here more often from now on,” he said.

Naz, a 33-year-old freelancer, said he frequently visits the Malay food stall at the hawker centre.

Apart from the food and affordable prices, he is drawn to the relaxed pace of the place, which he said is difficult to find at other food centres.

Site of hawker centre can still be used for F&B purposes in the future

According to information on SLA’s website, the even-numbered plots from 42 to 58 may be used for retail purposes, while 60 Jalan Benaan Kapal, where the hawker centre is currently located, may be used for food and beverage purposes. Outdoor dining areas are not permitted.

This means that despite fears over its closure, the site currently occupied by Jalan Benaan Kapal Food Centre could still be used for F&B purposes in the future.

Tender documents can be downloaded from SLA’s website, where interested parties can also find information on the tender procedures.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the address of Jalan Benaan Kapal Food Centre.

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