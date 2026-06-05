Seen shadowy figures lurking among the trees when not a soul was in sight?

Have a true ghost story? Stomp will give you a prize worth over $50 for the best tales

Ever heard strange sounds in the dead of night?

Seen shadowy figures when not a soul was in sight?

Or caught something unexplained on camera that still makes your hair stand?

From unsettling, overwhelming feelings of an unseen presence to terrifying sightings of ladies in white, Stomp wants to hear your most spine-chilling paranormal encounters.

If you've had a local supernatural experience that you still can't explain, write in to us.

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How to submit your ghost story

Describe what happened, and where, and when it took place

Include photos and/or videos if any (phone recordings, screenshots — the creepier the better)

Tell us how the encounter made you feel

Only entries featuring local ghost stories will be accepted.

What's in it for you?

Valid entries will be accepted until June 30, and the top three stories will win exclusive Stomp goodie bags, each containing handy merchandise such as a travel adaptor, water bottle, and umbrella.

The selection of stories is subject to editorial discretion. The Stomp team will contact contributors for further details and verification before publication.

So if you've ever seen something you couldn't unsee or heard whispers where there should be silence, now's your chance to tell your story.

The dead may not speak... but you can.

Have something to say? Join in!

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