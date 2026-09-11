DJ Haruki, the youngest finalist at 12 years old, performed at the Open category of the 2026 DMC Singapore DJ Competition.

Haruki, 12, is the youngest finalist at DMC World DJ Championship S’pore, dreams of becoming a world-famous international DJ

At just 12 years old, he has captured the imagination of the judges and audience at the 2026 DMC Singapore DJ Competition held on Sept 6.

Haruki, who started his journey as a DJ at age 8, placed fourth in the DJ competition last held here in 2010 — four years before he was born.

A crowd of over 200 — made up of supporters of the competitors and music enthusiasts —including veteran DJs curious to see emerging talent — got behind the youngster as he worked the decks at Rasa Space in Republic Plaza.

He came fourth in the Open category, one of two categories contested by 18 participants at the competition. The other category was Classic.

Haruki began training as a DJ when his father, Tomoki Kaihotsu, signed him up for parent-and-child DJ lessons at ShowNing DJ Lab — a music school located in Lavender that specialises in DJing.

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Hoped to learn from other DJs during the competition

Speaking to Stomp before the competition, Haruki said he still goes for weekly lessons.

“I also practise at home, especially when I have a performance or competition coming up,” he added.

Haruki, who likes pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music (EDM), said his DJ idols are DJ toMW — his teacher — and the late Avicii.

“I have performed a few times at DJ school showcases, including at restaurants,” he explained. “I like mixing songs because it is fun.”

“I’m mostly nervous but a bit excited, too,” he said of his first DJ competition. “I hope to do well and learn from the other DJs,” he said.

His father, Tomoki, told Stomp that Haruki has always liked music, and his interest became much stronger after they attended DJ lessons together.

“We originally joined the DJ school because I thought it might be something interesting for him to try. But he improved very quickly, became more interested, and gradually started practising and learning on his own,” said Tomoki.

Haruki hopes to become a world-famous DJ someday, and the positive response from the crowd and judges bodes well for the Japanese tween.

“The boy was very good — he worked the crowd and he is technically solid,” said Kavan Spruyt, founder and owner of Rasa Space. “Of course, it is a novelty to see a kid on the decks, and the audience was fascinated, but he showed what he was capable of. He wasn’t the best yet, but he has a lot of time to develop as a DJ.”

Spruyt said that Haruki reminded him of A-Trak – Canadian DJ and producer Alain Macklovitch, who became the youngest winner of the DMC World DJ Championship in 1997 at the age of 15.

“Haruki is only 12 and has what it takes and the time to make it as a world-class DJ. I would hire him as a DJ for Rasa Space — if he wasn’t underage!” said Spruyt.

“He is the next champion”: DJ competition judge

Judges DJ Beast Mode and DJ Rattle were also very impressed with Haruki’s performance.

“That kid, Haruki, he is the next champion,” said DJ Beast Mode, who hails from Australia and was 2025 DMC Open World DJ Champion. “He was really good for a 12-year-old. He was nervous, but still pulled off a very energetic set with creativity.”

Agreeing with his fellow judge, DJ Rattle, who won back-to-back DMC Singapore titles in 2004 and 2005, said: “Haruki played a very clean set.”

Narrowly missing the podium at just 12 years old in his first DJ competition, the prospects of Haruki realising his dream of becoming a world-famous DJ look bright. And he has his father’s blessing, too.

“As long as he enjoys it and wants to keep improving, I would like to continue supporting him,” said Haruki’s proud father, Tomoki.

DJ KoFlow, branch manager of DMC Singapore, believes that children as young as five or six years old can start learning to be a DJ.

“You’ll never know where it might take you,” he told Stomp.

KoFlow decided to revive the competition after a 16-year hiatus as he believes the prestigious DJ competition would inspire DJs both seasoned and new — a step in the right direction for the music and entertainment scene in Singapore.

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about winning. It is about having a goal to push your own limits, and this competition provides that.

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