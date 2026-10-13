One of the women appears to be dragged by her hair.

Hair-pulling brawl erupts at Clarke Quay, woman pinned to ground and pushed towards river

Several women were locked in a hair-pulling tussle at Clarke Quay on Oct 11 , with one of them sprawled on the ground as others appeared to push her towards the river.

According to the police, a 38-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

Footage of the incident, which appears to have taken place at an open space along the Singapore River at around 9.55pm , was shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Oct 12 .

The video shows five women surrounding one woman dressed in white, pulling her hair and forcing her to the ground, as someone shouts repeatedly: “ Stop it.”

Five women were seen surrounding one woman dressed in white. PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

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More women then join the brawl, pinning the woman to the ground. Several of them end up on the ground amid the tussle, as they appear to push the woman in white towards the river.

One woman also delivers a kick to the mass of struggling bodies on the floor.

Another grabs the hem of the woman’s white dress, dragging her towards the river’s edge.

The fight breaks up eventually, with the women walking away as the woman in white sits cross-legged on the ground.

Woman, 38, sustained minor injuries: Police

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at 6 Eu Tong Sen Street at about 9.55pm on Oct 11 .

A 38-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital .

Police investigations are ongoing .

Netizens raise safety concerns over ‘uncivilised’ behaviour

The post garnered over 148,000 views , with many netizens expressing disapproval of the group’s behaviour.

One netizen described their behaviour as “ embarrassing, uncivilised and deeply shallow ”, while another said they were a “public nuisance”.

Several also called for the authorities to take action.

“They should learn to behave themselves, what if someone falls down into the Clarke Quay river, what if anything serious happens ?” a netizen pointed out.

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