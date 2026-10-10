Group tries to impose own queue list at F1 event, staff member stands firm: ‘This is a public space’

A group of Formula 1 attendees purportedly tried to impose their own queueing arrangement outside Circuit Park, only to be told politely by a staff member that they could not decide who should enter first.

The incident took place on Oct 9, the first day of the annual Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, which runs until Oct 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The event, which features F1 races and live music performances by international artists, drew over 300,000 people in 2025 and is expecting a similar turnout this year, The Straits Times reported.

Stomper Mio, a 30-year-old early childhood educator, told Stomp that she and her friend were waiting at Gate 4 of Circuit Park — an enclosed venue created around the Marina Bay Street Circuit — to watch the 8.30pm Sprint Qualifying race.

The pair arrived at around 3.30am, as they were worried about the large crowd.

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According to the event’s website, Gate 4 was scheduled to open at 2pm that day, and attendees were advised to arrive early as there would likely be a high volume of visitors over the weekend.

Attendee says group approached staff with queue list

When Mio and her friend arrived, she noticed that there were already some people sitting on the ground near the entrance, although they were told to keep their distance from the gate.

At around 5.22am, she saw a group of people approaching staff members, with one person holding a piece of paper.

Mio alleged that the group was trying to convince staff to let people enter according to a queue list they had drawn up themselves.

She estimated that about 100 people were waiting at the venue at the time.

In a video of their interaction shared by Mio, a staff member questions the group’s arrangement.

“What about the rest of them?” he asks, gesturing towards other attendees who were not part of the group.

A woman replies that the other members of the public were “also in the line as well”.

In the on-screen caption, Mio says the woman had “pulled out a queue list and said everyone had agreed on the order”.

Responding to the woman, the staff member asks: “Are you sure? Are you sure that the people that you (don’t) know also in your group?”

‘Your way is not safety’: Group member responds

The group defends its list, but the staff member maintains that it is their “own arrangement”, and points out that the area is a public place.

“I do not know, and I don’t want to get involved in your own arrangement. My arrangement is the safety of the patrons. They come here one hour before the gate, they can queue,” the staff member explains.

He suggests that the group speak to the officers responsible for guiding the crowd into the venue, adding that he was not able to determine who gets to go in first based on the group’s list.

PHOTO: MIO__OWO/INSTAGRAM

“Your way is not safety”, one group member responds.

The staff member explains that officers will guide batches of attendees into the venue in an orderly and safe manner.

He adds that he has been handling queue management for a few years. The woman holding the list says she understands.

“I appreciate that you all come here to support Formula One. But the thing is that, you know, sometimes you have to abide by the rules,” the staff member adds.

‘Found the whole situation ridiculous’: Attendee

Mio said the group continued waiting nearby after the exchange.

She added that she “found the whole situation ridiculous”, prompting her to share a video of the incident online.

“I also told my friend about what had happened, and my friend thought the situation was ridiculous and was very angry about it too,” she said.

Mio’s post garnered over 223,00 views and 6,300 likes, with many netizens praising the staff member’s calm approach while handling the situation.

“Awesome… well done bro… Salute,” one netizen commented, while another suggested that organisers should “give him an incentive”.

Others criticised the group’s behaviour, with some claiming that similar incidents had happened before. One even called it “embarrassing behaviour”.

“Ok at least both parties understand each other and have peaceful talk,” another user commented.

Stomp has reached out to the event organisers for more information.

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