Grayce Tan joins OrangeTee, resumes posting real estate content months after PLB saga

A screenshot appeared to show that Tan had registered with OrangeTee on June 20.

Former PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) vice-president Grayce Tan has joined another real estate agency, OrangeTee.

According to an Instagram post uploaded by user @able.toh on June 21, a screenshot appeared to show that Tan had registered with OrangeTee on June 20.

Checks by Stomp on the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) website confirmed that Tan is currently registered with OrangeTee.

Stomp has reached out to Tan and OrangeTee for comment.

Back to real estate content months after PLB saga

Nearly six months after becoming embroiled in the high-profile PLB saga involving Tan and the company’s co-founder, Melvin Lim, Tan has resumed posting real estate-related content on her social media account, @homeswithgrayce.

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Since early June, she has been sharing short videos of herself explaining real estate concepts and property market trends.

Tan has also introduced a new series called Tissue Paper Consultations, where she breaks down real client consultations into practical, step-by-step property guides, alongside longer-form content on her YouTube channel.

PLB saga

On Jan 26, videos showing Tan and Lim, who is married, leaving a unit together surfaced online, sparking widespread speculation about an alleged affair.

A subsequent investigation by Stomp found that the footage had been filmed at an old mixed-use building in Balestier.

Following the controversy, PLB removed the pair from its company website and said that the “individuals concerned” had resigned from their roles with immediate effect.

Both Tan and Lim also stepped down from leadership positions at KW Singapore, a boutique real estate agency founded by Lim in 2025 as a franchise of a US firm.

It was later reported on Feb 6 that more than 100 agents had left KW Singapore following the leadership changes, including the agency’s top-performing agent, Rayne Chua.

On March 7, Tan broke her silence on social media weeks after news of her resignation emerged.

Her Instagram post featured a series of personal photos and reflective quotes, including one that read: “By the way, you will miss this in five or 10 years... You don’t know what happens next, and one day that will be the most alluring thing of all.”

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