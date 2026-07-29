The writer of the graffiti appeared to have left his name behind.

Graffiti with name scribbled on Sembawang wall, 2 men arrested for loanshark harassment

Two men, aged 18 and 28, were charged in court on July 29 for their suspected involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment.

The police said they were alerted on July 26 at about 8.55am to a case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Sembawang Drive, where the wall beside the lift lobby had been scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

In a photo released by the police, the graffiti read: “O$P$. Next is sure your neighbour face big problem. Confirm do until you settle me.”

The writer of the graffiti also appeared to have left his name behind.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division, Central Police Division and Clementi Police Division established the men’s identities and arrested them on July 27.

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“Preliminary investigations revealed that they are believed to be involved in at least four other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide,” said the police in a news release.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities, adding: “Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

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