Dirty food trolley (left) and dirty racks in the central kitchen of Gourmetz.

Gourmetz fined $13k for false food labelling and other lapses after River Valley Primary gastroenteritis incident

Catering company Gourmetz was fined $13,000 on Oct 9 for food safety offences after River Valley Primary School (RVPS) students fell ill with gastroenteritis.

In January 2026, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) received reports of gastroenteritis that affected 45 students from RVPS who had consumed food supplied by Gourmetz.

One student was hospitalised and has since recovered.

SFA said it conducted a joint inspection with CDA at Gourmetz’s premises, located at 1 Enterprise Road, and identified multiple food-safety lapses.

These included food storage violations and false food labelling.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“All food operators should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to SFA’s food safety requirements,” said the agency, adding that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against food operators found to violate the Sale of Food Act 1973 and the Sale of Food (Non-Retail Food Business) Regulations.

Food safety is a joint responsibility, SFA reminded.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and to provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.